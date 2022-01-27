Police, NZTA are failing to deliver on 'Road to Zero' - review

Police are planning to be more accountable for their efforts on road safety.

A report into New Zealand’s road safety strategy has found there is little accountability of spending by the Transport Agency and Police, which have struggled to deliver results.

The review, commissioned by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, Police and the Ministry of Transport through their road safety partnership, found senior managers at the agencies have a good understanding of the “Road to Zero” strategy.

But at the coal face, delivery of the strategy hasn't been as expected, according the review, conducted by MartinJenkins, a consultancy.

Within Police, old school attitudes promoting crime over road safety have contributed to a failure to meet road policing targets. Waka Kotahi, meanwhile, has been unprepared for the “straightforward” realities of infrastructure upgrades to improve safety, the review concluded.

The Road to Zero strategy seeks to reduce road deaths and serious injuries by 40 percent by 2030, and has a long term goal of no deaths on New Zealand roads.

Its approach admits that people will make mistakes on the road, so seeks to design a system that reduces the harm when mistakes happen.

A total of 319 people died on the road last year.

Rob Anderson, manager of the mobility and safety team at the Ministry of Transport, said the review was commissioned early in the 10-year Road to Zero strategy, which runs until 2030, so that issues could be addressed before the strategy runs its course.

“I’d hate to be having this conversation in 2030,” Anderson said. “We proactively commissioned this review because we want to make sure that we’re doing the right stuff, and making the difference we need to make.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF/Stuff Transport Agency officials aren’t delivering safety upgrades as fast as desired, having underestimated the size of some jobs.

“There are some improvements that we need to make, but on balance I think the review shows there’s a positive foundation that we’re starting from.”

That foundation is the alignment between senior leaders at the three agencies, who are clear on the Road to Zero strategy and what their organisations need to deliver, he said.

The review identified a number of challenges at lower levels, where the strategy wasn’t being implemented as it was hoped.

Police is funded to have 1070 staff working on the road, spending at least 90 percent of their time on road policing. General duties staff are expected to spend up to 15 percent of their time on road policing jobs.

But in reality, the report by MartinJenkins said, as many as 30 per cent of road policing staff were pulled onto other duties.

That figure wasn’t concrete, either, because of poor data collection within Police.

It also found that Road Police Managersare highly trained in both road policing and front line duties, meaning they “easily get diverted into other activity when this is seen as a priority”.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff Police plan to be more visible on the roads as they tweak their road policing strategy.

And with the organisation promoting crime over road policing, priorities are seldom road safety, it said.

Staff had little opportunity for career progression within, with the review finding road policing was a stepping stone to career development elsewhere.

In a statement, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the organisation recognised “where we need to make changes and adjust our systems so our police officers can most effectively play their part in saving lives and preventing injury on the road.”

As part of Police’s new Safe Roads Control Strategy, it will focus on prevention and enforcement, Coster said.

Stuff The Road to Zero strategy seeks to reduce serious injuries and deaths by 40 percent by 2030.

“That means you can expect to see us anywhere, at any time, making sure people are driving safely,” he said.

Waka Kotahi was found to have strong alignment at a national level on hitting road safety goals, but that didn’t flow through to operational levels.

“Waka Kotahi regional decision-making can rely on individual judgement on action to be taken,” the review said. “Interviews indicate that work still needs to be done to achieve more national consistency in decision-making and approaches across regions.”

It also found the Agency wasn’t prepared for the shift in focus, for instance, upgrading safety on existing roads.

“The retrofitting of safety interventions onto existing corridors is not as easy as it might seem. For example, putting in median barriers can present issues with widening roads with consequences for drainage infrastructure. These dependencies have had a slowing effect on progress.”

Waka Kotahi executive Nicole Rosie said the Agency was committed to addressing the issues.