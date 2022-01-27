Covid-19: Rapid tests shaping up as early pressure point in Government's Omicron response

Dr Ashley Bloomfield outlines how the two different versions of Omicron make genome sequencing a challenge.

The Government is under pressure to keep health and essential services running ahead of an anticipated rise in Omicron infections, and is diverting supplies of rapid Covid-19 tests intended for businesses to its central supply as it prepares for the most challenging point of the pandemic yet.

The unions for nurses doctors and medical students all warned that a sharp rise in Omicron cases could overwhelm the health system.

This came as the Ministry of Health moved to ensure that its orders of rapid antigen test orders were fulfilled ahead of private orders, earning the ire of businesses who were expecting tests for their workforce.

The Government has 80 million tests on order, 14 million of which it says will be in New Zealand before the end of February. There are currently 5 million tests in the country. The tests have been in short supply around the world, upping the pressure on governments worldwide.

The rapid antigen tests are a focal point of the Government’s three-phase plan to manage a surge in infections and ensure essential workers can get back to work.

A lack of the self-administered tests in parts of Australia has contributed to supply chain labour shortages.

SCOTT HAMMOND/Stuff Rapid antigen tests do not need to be processed in laboratory. (File photo)

Affected businesses said the Government had leapfrogged them in queues for tests, with some saying theirorders had been cancelled.

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed on Wednesday that he’d told test suppliers to prioritise the the Government’s orders over business orders.

Businesses would be able to access the tests through the Government and, once the Government’s own orders were fulfilled, business orders could fulfilled, he said.

Changes to testing, contact tracing and isolation were outlined as part of the Government's new three-phase Omicron plan. Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall set out the new strategy which at its height – when cases number in the thousands each day – will see a hefty portion of the population self-isolating at home.

In phase two of the plan, which will kick in when cases can no longer be stamped out, the self-isolation period will drop from 14 days to 10 days for people with Covid-19, and from 10 days to 7 days for their contacts.

Essential workers without symptoms would be able to resume work early by showing a negative rapid antigen test, and public health resources will focus on the highest-risk cases, Verrall said.

The plan would slow the spread of the virus but not “disrupt critical services that underpin our wellbeing like our food distribution or electricity generation systems,” Verrall said.

The rapid antigen nasal swabs, which detect the virus in people with higher viral loads within 15 minutes, would be used to test symptomatic people to diagnose Covid-19 infections instead of lab-processed polymerase chain reaction, known as PCR tests.

It is widely expected that Omicron will overwhelm the PCR testing system.

“Rapid antigen tests will become the go-to testing tool,” Verrall said. “They perform best when case numbers are high and can give a quick result without drawing on laboratory or transport systems.”

But short-staffed laboratories have warned they may be overwhelmed by the tens of thousands of extra PCR tests the Government is claiming it can process in the early stages of the outbreak, and fear other potentially life-saving diagnostic tests may be sidelined.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Dr Ashley Bloomfield has defended moves to ensure all orders of rapid antigen tests first go to the Government. (File photo)

The rapid, at-home tests, expected to take the pressure off labs, were first used in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada in December 2020. Bloomfield has said the Ministry has been ordering the tests in bulk “for some time”, although it is unclear when the first big orders were placed.

They tests are now in high-demand around the world. A week ago the US federal Government started sending up to four tests per person per household, further squeezing already pinched supply chains.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday celebrated an order of 14.6 million of the rapid tests, due to arrive in the coming five weeks, adding to an existing stock of 22 million tests.

But hours later, businesses began complaining the Government had cancelled and diverted orders.

National Party Covid-19 spokesman Chris Bishop pointed out that his party had been calling for saliva tests and rapid antigen tests to be rolled out since early last year.

Professor David Murdoch, the head of the Government’s testing advisory group last October told Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern that her Government had been too slow to include rapid antigen tests as part of surveillance testing.