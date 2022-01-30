Jacinda Ardern is no longer the leader with the highest approval rating in the country

The latest 1News Kantar Public Poll asked if people approved or disapproved of the way the politicians were handling their jobs.

A new approval rating poll has reached an unprecedented conclusion – Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern​ is not the highest-scoring leader in the country.

National leader Christopher Luxon​ has pipped Ardern in the latest 1News Kantar Public Poll, with an approval rating of +22 versus her own rating of +15.

It is the first time the Prime Minister hasn’t scored higher than the Opposition leader since the poll began asking approval ratings in 2019.

Ardern put the result down to “some really hard decisions” – which, while not always popular, would mean the country was well-poised to respond to the Omicron strain of Covid-19.

“I still feel really confident knowing that people know we've made those tough decisions for all the right reasons,” Arden told 1News in an interview filmed before she went into isolation. “Yes, that will have an impact on things like polls. It doesn't change the decisions we've made the importance of them and how well they've served New Zealand.”

The calculation for approval ratings is based on the number of people who approve of the way a politician performs their job, minus the number of people who disapprove. The ratings are tracked all over the world: US President Joe Biden is on -15, and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on -52.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff It’s the first time Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been outflanked by an oppostion leader.

In the case of Ardern, 52 per cent approved of the way she is doing her job, 37 per cent disapproved, and 11 per cent did not know – or refused to answer – giving her an approval rating of +15.

The Prime Minister’s approval rating has fluctuated before. She was on +55 in October 2020, +51 for September 2020, +76 for May 2020 and +33 for October 2019.

But the January 2022 +15 result represents an all-time low.

National leader Christopher Luxon was off to a strong start since assuming the leadership on November 30 last year.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Leader Christopher Luxon scored a higher approval rating than Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the latest 1News Kantar Public Poll.

Forty-two per cent approved of the job he was doing as leader, 20 per cent disapproved and 37 per cent did not know or refused to answer. That gave Luxon an approval rating of +22.

However, by some quirk of the approval rating calculation, Luxon’s percantage approval rating was lower than Arderns (42 per cent versus 52 per cent). But he still scored a higher approval rating overall because fewer people disapproved of the job he was doing, while a larger percentage didn’t know, or refused to answer.

The latter result indicated Luxon had work to do to ensure he would be recognised by voters.

Luxon said he did not “think too deeply” about approval ratings, and instead concentrating on leading National.