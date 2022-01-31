Christopher Luxon makes his leadership address at National Party caucus retreat.

National Party MPs have gathered in Queenstown, where Christopher Luxon has made his leadership address.

National leader Christopher Luxon says the Government has failed to deliver on promises and has a “big addiction to spending”.

Luxon made the comment to National MPs during his speech to the caucus on Monday morning.

The party's caucus is in Queenstown for its annual retreat on Monday and Tuesday. Most MPs arrived on Sunday afternoon. Leader Christopher Luxon made his at 11.30am.

National Party MPs opened their caucus retreat with an address from former British politician George Osborne.

Osborne was chancellor of the exchequer and orchestrated an austerity drive under then-Prime Minister David Cameron. Cameron was initially asked to open the retreat, but is ill with Covid-19.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Leader Christopher Luxon spoke to former leader Judith Collins before the caucus retreat started.

Caucus retreats have included entertainment like quizzes, barbeques and dinners, but Luxon said this annual retreat would be different.

“There won’t be any entertainment unfortunately,” he said. “We are not here for a jolly.”

Luxon said it would be a year of “actually saying, look, we’re back”.

“It’s about proposing ideas that we can excite the New Zealand people about and actually solve some of the biggest problems that we have got in this country.”

Luxon said he admired David Cameron, who alongside Osborne, sought to modernise his party and attacked Labour for having mismanaged British finances during the 2008 global financial crisis.

1 NEWS The latest 1News Kantar Public Poll asked if people approved or disapproved of the way the politicians were handling their jobs.

National MPs Simon Bridges, Chris Bishop and Matt Doocey will also speak to the caucus about finance, Covid-19 and mental health.

Arriving at the conference Bridges said the caucus had “hit a reset” and there wouldn’t be any leaking this year.

“We have a strong leader and a good leadership team and I am really excited for National’s prospects this year.”

The day will end with a talk from former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen, who will speak about building high-performance teams.