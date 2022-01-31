Chris Luxon and National turn to British Tories in hunt for electability

Former UK Conservative politician George Osborne’s pale face beamed into a room of National MPs in Queenstown’s QT Hotel overlooking Lake Wakatipu.

In a closed session, Osborne – who as chancellor of the exchequer oversaw controversial austerity measures in the years after the global financial crisis – opened the National Party caucus retreat on Monday , telling MPs how he and former British Prime Minister David Cameron made the Tories electable, and re-electable.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon sees parallels between the Conservative Party, which reinvented its right wing, “nasty party” image after three election losses, and National’s situation.

Luxon took a page out of the Conservative Party’s play book and in his first leader's address sought to distance National from a perception of stinginess to one of fairness.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Chris Luxon introduces the guest speaker George Osborne via video call at the National Caucus retreat in Queenstown.

“We want to take that equality of fairness and the opportunity to make a shot and that means that we have to be hearing about upward mobility,” he told National MPs during his first address as leader on Monday.

“Those lower rungs on the ladder of social mobility seem to be breaking down.”

MPs Simon Bridges, Chris Bishop and Matt Doocey also addressed the caucus about finance, Covid-19 and mental health.

But marrying aspirations for social mobility while looking to Osborne – an Oxford-educated, multi-millionaire - could appear an uneasy fit. Luxon disagrees.

“I’d get less hung-up on the stereotypes and actually focus on the motivation of those individuals and what happened … and go look at what policies they put in place.”

His first major address as party leader also took aim at Labour’s “addiction to spending” – a 68 per cent growth in public spending in the past five years.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Christopher Luxon speaks to Judith Collins during the retreat.

Luxon is very fond of using a household budget analogy when discussing government finances.

He focussed on the high cost of living, as well as improving the health and education system so people can pull themselves out of poverty. He also said his party would apply centre-right solutions to social and environmental issues.

“We are here to make sure every individual in this country has a chance to flourish and to realise their individual potential,” he said.

Luxon said he and his party cared deeply about people, but like centre-right parties around the world, they hadn’t always been able to show it.

But his address missed how National would ensure those who have met their potential in low-skilled work can also live a dignified life and get better wages in their current jobs, as well as those who have fallen down the social ladder.

“We have to demonstrate to New Zealand people [that] we care deeply about education because that's a kid's shot,” he said.

“We care deeply about the vulnerable and the poor that are consigned to welfare for the rest of their life.”

But he has much work to distance the party from Bill English’s so-called zero budgets which from 2011 saw cutbacks across the public sector and a downward pressure applied to Government spending. The next year, then-social welfare minister Paula Bennett had to defend stripping the social welfare she used as a solo parent.

English’s approach to budget repair proved popular as National was re-elected twice, until it clearly became a drag on the vote in 2017, and Labour, NZ First and the Greens took the Government benches.

Luxon also fell short on diversity in his line-up of speakers. Day one speakers were all male. Business leader Traci Houpapa will address the caucus on Tuesday on Maori-Crown relations, while former All Blacks coach Steven Hansen will ​speak on building a high-performance team.