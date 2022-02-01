New strategy needed for Omicron, says National leader Christopher Luxon

National Party leader Christopher Luxon cites Charlotte Bellis as an example of why MIQ is no longer viable.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon is calling for the Government to drop the Covid-19 self-isolation period to seven days, allow businesses to buy rapid antigen tests, set up testing in schools, and has reiterated calls to drop managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ).

He said MIQ “no longer makes sense” and fully-vaccinated Kiwis should be able to come into the country without needing to go through it.

Luxon said a “new strategy” was needed for the Omicron wave and as new community cases rise, in a speech at a Queenstown chamber of commerce event on Tuesday on the second day of the party’s caucus retreat.

“The Government is running out of ideas and it’s running out of steam,” Luxon said.

Stuff Christopher Luxon speaks at the National Party caucus in Queenstown.

He said the isolation period should drop to seven days for cases and close contacts while the Government should allow businesses to buy their own Covid rapid antigen tests (RATs).

“Every business should be able to have their workers tested to go to work, unless there is a good reason otherwise,” he said.

“In Singapore you get them from a vending machine but here in New Zealand the Government has been confiscating them from private businesses as they didn’t order enough themselves.

“Let people take individual and personal responsibility. Let businesses, like the ones in this room here, buy as much as you like.”

Meanwhile, the risk of contracting Omicron “is not in MIQ, the risk is in the community," Luxon said.

He said National would give every school enough rapid kits to test every pupil and staff member twice a week, which is a policy underway in New South Wales and Victoria. He said there were about 2500 schools in New Zealand, however the tests would number in the hundreds of thousands each week.

Rapid antigen tests are in high demand around the world but Luxon said the Government should allow private businesses to help it import tests.

The Ministry of Health has approved some rapid antigen tests for import, supply, and use in New Zealand but companies wanting to have their tests added to the approved list must go through an application process.

“There is supply out there. The first thing you do is you don’t just approve seven providers of RAT. If you want to open that up the first step today is actually improving the approval process.”

Luxon also took questions from Queenstown tourism operators struggling to balance their books and find staff as they enter the third year of the pandemic.

It is the second and final day of the party's caucus retreat, held at Queenstown’s QT Hotel.

National MPs will also hear from business leader Traci Houpapa, ​who will speak about Māori Crown relations and former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen who will speak about building a high-performance team.