Former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen shares team-building expertise with National MPs

But the rugby legend wouldn’t be drawn on what tips he will give the politicians, or his assessment of their performance, as they seek to challenge the Labour Government in 2023.

“At the end of the day it doesn’t matter how I assess it – what it comes down to is trying to build something within their own group,” he said.

“I am really impressed by the fact that you’re opened-minded enough and broad-minded enough to want to challenge themselves to be better.”

Louise Kennerley/Sydney Morning Herald Former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has spoken to National MPs. (File photo)

Speaking generally, Hansen said a successful team is one which “recognises your own strengths and weaknesses, set some standards and expectations of what you want to do and go from there”.

“We didn’t get it always right in the All Blacks, but are happy to share our thoughts and they can do with it what they like.”

Hansen’s address wraps up the last day of the National Party’s caucus retreat at Queenstown’s QT Hotel.

Earlier on Tuesday, Luxon called for the Government to drop the Covid-19 self-isolation period to seven days, allow businesses to buy rapid antigen tests, set up testing in schools, and has reiterated calls to allow vaccinated New Zealanders to return home without going through managed isolation and quarantine immediately.

Business leader Traci Houpapa also spoke to National MPs about Māori Crown relations in a talk Luxon hoped would challenge their perspectives.