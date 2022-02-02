SIS twice received intelligence from suspected case of torture or severe mistreatment

The Security Intelligence Service has twice received intelligence that originated from suspected torture or severe mistreatment, and kept it for use due to active national security threats.

Intelligence Agencies Minister Andrew Little decided the information, which came from third parties not thought to be responsible for the suspected torture or mistreatment, should be retained by the SIS despite the risk its ultimate source involved human rights abuse.

“I can't get into detail of it except to say that it was relevant to threats to New Zealand that our agencies were at the time actively engaged in,” he said.

Both the Security Intelligence Service (SIS) and Government Communications and Security Bureau (GCSB) have policies for assessing the risk that abuses of human rights have occurred, or could occur, when the agencies provide or receive intelligence from foreign partners and other parties. The agencies are required to act within both New Zealand and international human rights law.

Little’s approval of this “risk category 1” intelligence was revealed by an Official Information Act (OIA) request, published by the blog No Right Turn.

SIS director-general Rebecca Kitteridge, in responding to the OIA request, said there had been two cases of “risk category 1” human rights risk reviews that were put to the minister in the past three years.

According to a former and publicly available version of the SIS policy, a category 1 risk requires the minister’s approval as there is “substantial likelihood of torture or similar mistreatment (mitigated or unmitigated)".

There were also 80 other human rights risk reviews of lesser categories completed by the agency.

“On balance, I considered that it was acceptable to retain the information and that the purpose of the policy, which is not to promote or encourage breaches of human rights, was intact,” Little said.

He said a breach of human rights could include “anything from being detained longer than the local law allows ... it could be a breach of privacy”.

“A high threshold has to be set for information of that sort of source to be used ... [If] the level of threats to human dignity – if it is high, if it is great, then that certainly persuades against retaining it.”

An SIS spokesman, in a written statement, said the information received in these two cases was provided by a “third party” not believed to be responsible for any suspected human rights breach.

Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security Brendan Horsley, the watchdog for the intelligence agencies, said his office had been informed of several “compliance incidents” regarding intelligence received in the past two years, but it was not possible to confirm whether these incidents were the same human rights reviews referred to in the OIA.

The intelligence agencies had in December 2021 produced an updated policy for how to manage possible human rights abuses made apparent by its intelligence gathering, which was signed off by Little, Horsley said, in a statement.

Prior to the policy being finalised, Horsley said in his 2021 annual report that he concerns about aspects of the policy, including "the terms employed in risk thresholds; specific criteria and definitions for overseas bodies; the handling of reports likely obtained by torture”.

The final policy had been classified, Horsley said, despite his recommendation it be made public.

Green Party human rights spokeswoman Golriz Ghahraman said the use of “torture-tainted” evidence was unconscionable, and was legitimising of the use of torture by third party actors. She said there was considerable evidence that intelligence produced through torture was unreliable.

“I certainly have very serious concerns about the efficacy of our national security agency if they think that it's okay to rely on information obtained as a result of torture ... It can't possibly be useful in investigating threats in New Zealand.”