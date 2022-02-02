Alleged killer fighting extradition to China has brain tumour and is suicidal

Kyung Yup Kim’s case goes back to the Supreme Court on Friday. (File photo)

An Auckland man trying to avoid extradition to China to stand trial for murder has become suicidal and developed a brain tumour, his lawyer says.

Kyung Yup Kim​ denies being involved in killing a woman in Shanghai in 2009.

He has been fighting attempts to extradite him. His grounds include that he won’t get a fair trial.

Depression has made him suicidal, he has developed a small brain tumour and has liver and kidney diseases, lawyer Tony Ellis​ says. Justice Minister Kris Faafoi​ has declined, in the meantime, to consider Kim’s worsening health.

Kim’s case goes back to the Supreme Court on Friday, but that is expected to be about assurances New Zealand sought from Chinese authorities about fair trial and torture issues.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister of Justice, Kris Faafoi, has delayed reconsidering a Chinese extradition request for Kyung Yup Kim, based on Kim’s serious ill-health. (File photo)

When the extradition was first sought China included an assurance that Kim would not be subject to the death penalty if he was found guilty.

Through the extradition process other assurances were sought and given, and in June 2021, the Supreme Court said more assurances were wanted. They were received, but Ellis says lawyers for Kim and Faafoi “are at odds” about what the new information meant.

Friday’s hearing is expected to cover whether the new material addressed the court’s earlier concerns, and whether any changed circumstances meant Faafoi should reconsider Kim’s case.

Ellis said Faafoi was told on December 16, 2021, that Kim had serious ill-health including severe depression and was suicidal, he had a small brain tumour and liver and kidney diseases.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Justice Susan Glazebrook, with Justice Mark O'Regan, delivers the Supreme Court's judgment on Kyung Yup Kim's case in June 2021. (File photo)

Faafoi was asked to change the extradition decision, Ellis said, but said he would wait for the outcome of Friday’s court hearing.

Ellis said that, given Kim’s ill-health, it was inhumane to delay a decision on the new request not to extradite.

A previous Minister of Justice, Amy Adams​, first decided Kim should be surrendered to China, but repeated court proceedings have stalled that process.

Ellis said that if the final decision went against Kim, a case would be taken to the United Nations Human Rights Committee, which would include a request to postpone extradition pending a full hearing before the committee.

The victim in the Chinese case, Peiyun Chen​, 20, was a waitress who might also have worked as a prostitute. It’s alleged material found with her body linked her to a flat that Kim had rented in Shanghai. He had been in the city to spend time with a woman he had met in Auckland.

After he was arrested as a result of the extradition request, Kim spent more than five years in custody, and has been under house arrest in Auckland for nearly three years.

Previous court decisions have said Kim was born in South Korea in 1975, and he arrived in New Zealand with family members in 1989. He was still a citizen of Korea but had permanent residence in New Zealand, and two New Zealand-born daughters.

His case has attracted international attention.

