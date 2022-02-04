Chinese extradition case: lawyer for accused man has plan B if extradition upheld

Even before the Supreme Court delivers its decision on the extradition fate of a New Zealand resident accused of killing a woman in Shanghai, the man’s lawyer is already working on plan B.

Kyung Yup Kim, who turns 47 this year, denies killing the woman in Shanghai in 2009.

China asked for him to be extradited from Auckland, where he lived, in 2011.

He has been fighting attempts to extradite him. His grounds include that he won’t get a fair trial.

READ MORE:

* Marathon Chinese extradition case for murder suspect living in New Zeland delayed again as more information to be sought

* Alleged killer fighting extradition to China has brain tumour and is suicidal

* Government faces thorny decision after Supreme Court says China extradition could occur

* Government ordered to reconsider extradition of NZ resident to China



cameron burnell/Stuff Kim’s lawyer Tony Ellis says If the current opposition to extradite Kim failed, Kim’s health was grounds to oppose it further. (File photo)

On Friday the Supreme Court reserved its decision on whether China’s assurances had satisfied any lingering questions about fair trial and the risk of torture.

But in a parting shot to the court Kim’s lawyer, Tony Ellis, said, if Kim lost in the Supreme Court, the Justice Minister Kris Faafoi would be asked to reconsider Kim’s surrender to Chinese authorities based on his ill-health.

Ellis said that as well as longer term issues of depression and suicidal thoughts, Kim now had a brain tumour, liver disease, and kidney disease so that there was a 50 per cent chance he would need a kidney transplant before he turned 60.

If Faafoi made an unfavourable decision on the health issues, then the law would take its course and the decision could be judicially reviewed in the High Court, Ellis said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Justice Minister Kris Faafoi might have to reconsider his predecessor’s decision to surrender Kim to China. (File photo)

He told the Supreme Court on Friday that China’s commitment to human rights only extended to what was reasonable and practical in the Chinese context, not what was expected by international standards.

In the most recent Supreme Court decision, from June 2021, a majority of the judges wanted more information and assurances that Kim would not be tortured in China, and that the trial process would be fair.

A report was prepared for the court, but the parties don’t agree on what the new information means.

Kevin Stent/Stuff One of Kim’s lawyers, Ben Keith, says the Justice Minister has not properly responded to new information about the way Kim would be treated in China, and the Chinese system of justice. (File photo)

Another of Kim’s lawyers, Ben Keith, said Faafoi, did not properly set out what he thought of the new information. Keith said Chinese authorities did not answer some questions, and the answers to others actually confirmed the risk Kim faced.

Solicitor-General Una Jagose​, QC, defended the justice minister’s process, which she said was properly confined to the issues referred to him.

The assurances China had given were reliable and it had powerful incentives to stick to them because China wants international law enforcement co-operation to return other alleged criminals, she said.

Supplied Solicitor-General Una Jagose, QC, says it’s a question of the risk to Kim, not about the general state of affairs in China. (File photo)

Reliability of the assurances was critical to the court’s decision, she said.

A former minister of justice, Amy Adams, decided in 2016 that Kim could be surrendered to China.

Jagose said the Supreme Court now had the information it needed to allow that surrender decision to stand.

The victim in the Chinese case, Peiyun Chen​, 20, was a waitress who might have also been a sex worker. It’s alleged material found with her body linked her to a flat that Kim had rented in Shanghai. He had been in the city to spend time with a woman he had met in Auckland.

After he was arrested as a result of the extradition request, Kim spent more than five years in custody, and was under house arrest in Auckland for nearly three years.

Previous court decisions have said Kim was born in South Korea in 1975, and he arrived in New Zealand with family members in 1989. He was still a citizen of Korea but had permanent residence in New Zealand, and two New Zealand-born daughters.

The case has attracted international attention as a kind of test case for the reliability of China’s assurances about human rights in extradition cases.

Where to get help