US Secretary of State Antony Blinken omits New Zealand from south Pacific itinerary

The United States' secretary of state, Antony Blinken, is bypassing New Zealand on a trip across the south Pacific due to the Government’s strict managed isolation requirement.

Blinken, the United States’ most senior diplomat, proposed stopping in New Zealand during a meeting with Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta in Washington DC in November, according to a highly-placed source.

But the US State Department decided against proposing a visit to New Zealand due to the strict isolation requirements.

Instead, Blinken will speak to Mahuta on Saturday. A spokeswoman for Mahuta confirmed the minister would speak with the secretary of state while they shared a timezone.

But some analysts were surprised that the government didn’t find a way to have a face-to-face meeting.

“There aren't too many times that a secretary of state comes to New Zealand ... I would have thought that New Zealand would grab any chance to have a visit,” said Robert Ayson, a professor of strategic studies at Victoria University.

Supplied New Zealand's Foreign Minster Nanaia Mahuta meets with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington DC, in November.

“If Blinken's team had shown an interest in coming to New Zealand, then I think the Ardern Government would have wanted to grab it with both hands ... and find a way. I think New Zealanders would understand,” Ayson said.

Blinken arrived in the region on February 7 for four days of talks in Australia, meeting with Prime Minister Scott Morrison and foreign ministers of the “Quad” nations: Japan, India, and Australia. The Quad, or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, is a military arrangement between the four countries broadly considered to be a response to China’s growing presence in the region.

On Saturday, Blinken will travel to Suva to meet Pacific leaders including Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama. For the seven-day trip through the Pacific, which will also include a stop in Hawaii, Blinken has travelled with an entourage that includes assistant secretary of state for East Asia Daniel Kritenbrink.

Ayson said a visit from Blinken would have been valuable.

“This is the secretary of state of the US and there are some big issues internationally going on, including how the region responds to China, what's happening in the Pacific ... and then of course, there's whatever is going to occur in between Russia and Ukraine,” he said.

"It's hard not for it to be read as a sign of where New Zealand fits in regard to the types of discussions that Australia is having with bigger partners.”

Ford Hart, a former senior American ambassador who now lives in Wellington, said New Zealand was viewed favourably by the current US administration, and the prospect of visiting would have been one of many considerations.

"What I'm seeing is that there is a positive view of New Zealand and a positive view of the Government, and a good recent conversation between the secretary of state and the foreign minister,” he said.

“Planning for a secretary of state visit anywhere is a big deal. There are all kinds of ideas that are kicked around, at various levels of seniority, various initiatives that are more or less serious, and that's normal.”

A US Embassy spokeswoman said no request to visit New Zealand was made as “we completely understand New Zealand’s decision to limit the number of arrivals to Kiwi shores and to require MIQ for incoming visitors”.

“Plans for potential high-level visits continue to be developed and reviewed in light of the ongoing pandemic,” said the spokeswoman, Janine Burns.

“We look forward to a time when kanohi ki te kanohi, (face-to-face interaction) is easier.”