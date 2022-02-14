Ardern set to give Harvard's coveted graduation speech in May

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to deliver the high profile “commencement address” at Harvard University’s graduation ceremony in May.

The address is the catalyst for Ardern’s visit to the United States this year, which she has described as a trade-led mission. She has not yet been invited to the White House to meet with President Joe Biden, although an invitation is expected to be issued to coincide with the Harvard visit.

The Ivy League university has not yet announced its commencement speaker, but two people with knowledge of the preparations said she has been locked in to give the speech, currently scheduled to be in person on May 26.

“As long as conditions safely allow, our expectation is to host this celebration in person, in Harvard Yard, and following the tradition with all the regalia, pomp, circumstance, processions, festive music and the like that we have come to expect from Harvard,” the university’s website says.

Harvard spokesman Jason Newton said: “I am not in a position to confirm any details regarding this year’s plans.”

The prime minister’s office declined to comment on the Harvard invitation.

“The Prime Minister has already announced she will lead a trade delegation to America this year to help accelerate New Zealand’s economic recovery from Covid-19,” said her spokesman, Andrew Campbell.

“The specifics of the itinerary will be announced closer to the time.”

In a speech to a business audience earlier this month, Ardern said she would embark on her first international trip since the pandemic began to start the process of “reconnecting New Zealand to the world”. “I will lead trade delegations and trade-supporting visits into four key markets this year – Australia, Asia, the United States and Europe,” she said.

The commencement address is a plumb speech that even the world’s most powerful leaders covet – a chance to give a sweeping address to some of the brightest young people in the United States, among them many future leaders.

Charles Krupa/AP Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

It is also an extremely friendly audience – doubtless more so for Ardern, whose response to the Covid-19 pandemic stood in stark contrast to that of former American president Donald Trump, and who will be received as a progressive hero in the liberal enclave of Cambridge, Massachusetts.

“I regard Ardern as a good leader who has shepherded a good democracy well in a difficult pandemic period,” said Joseph Nye, the distinguished Harvard professor who coined the term “soft power” in the late 1980s – the diplomatic ability to attract and persuade, as opposed to the coercive nature of “hard power”.

When German chancellor Angela Merkel gave the commencement address in 2019 – at a time when she was seen as an antidote to Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin, particularly after her decision to allow in hundreds of thousands of refugees from the Middle East and Afghanistan on humanitarian groups – she was given a rapturous welcome.

Merkel urged the new graduates to take nothing for granted.

“Our individual liberties are not givens. Democracy is not something we can take for granted. Neither is peace, and neither is prosperity,” she said. “But if we break down the walls that hem us in, if we step out into the open and have the courage to embrace new beginnings, everything is possible.”

Other commencement speakers in the past decade include Facebook founder and Harvard drop-out Mark Zuckerberg, director Steven Spielberg, and celebrity television host and entrepreneur Oprah Winfrey.

The invitation to Harvard comes after Ardern received the 2020 Gleitsman International Activist Award from Harvard Kennedy School’s Center for Public Leadership, given to “an individual or team whose leadership in social action has improved the quality of life in the United States and across the globe”.

Wendy Sherman, a veteran diplomat who was then at the Kennedy School but is now deputy secretary of state in the Biden administration, said at the time that Ardern “exemplifies principled, effective and just leadership, exactly the kind of leadership our students aspire to uphold”.

“She has wielded a steady and swift hand, an open mind, and a keen reflection of her entire community in meeting challenges of terror, earthquakes and now Covid-19,” Sherman said.

The award came with NZ$210,000 in prize money, which Ardern asked to be converted into a scholarship for a student from New Zealand to attend the Kennedy School.