Loud music blasted to deter Parliament protesters in Wellington

About 10 motorbikes have pulled up outside Parliament to join anti-vaccine mandate protesters.

Loud music, including the work of Barry Manilow and the 1990s earworm Macarena, is the latest deterrent launched at the anti-vaccine mandate protesters at parliament in Wellington.

After a sodden day on the lawn in front of the Beehive and Parliament Buildings, the music was turned on shortly after 6pm on Saturday, by Speaker Trevor Mallard.

Covid-19 messages were also played over the speakers, protesters appeared to be unbothered. They responded in kind, blasting music, dancing and singing along to Politician by Kora.

“Poly-poly-politician, can you make the right decision,” a protester at the frontline bellowed.

Ethan Te Ora/Stuff Protesters dance to the Macarena outside parliament buildings after loud music was played towards the crowd.

On the other side, protesters instead danced to Macarena – also played by the speaker in an attempt to rile them.

An attempt to drown out protesters with grating music has instead kicked off the party further. There was a resounding boo from protesters at the frontline when a Covid-19 safety message was played.

But when that was followed, again, by the Macarena a group on the frontline launched into the song’s signature dance.

Parliament’s grounds are overlooked by one of Wellington’s most exclusive apartment buildings, which is in the firing line of the music.

But Mallard told Stuff on Saturday night that surrounding residents had been consulted and were supportive.

Their lives had been disrupted by the protests, which had been awful for them, and some of them had gone to stay with friends.

“And one of them is a Barry Manilow fan,” Mallard said.

Playing the music, and the Covid-19 awareness ads on repeat, was just a small thing; the rain is a much bigger thing, to indicate that they are not welcome, he said, and added that no-one was meant to sleep in the grounds at parliament and his objective was to enforce that rule.

ETHAN TE ORA/STUFF Protesters dance to the Macarena, which was one of the songs played loudly to deter people who had gathered on the lawn in front of parliament.

He would not comment on whether he had discussed the tactics with police and would not speculate on how long the protesters might be allowed to remain on Parliament grounds.

“That is a matter for police.”

Mallard said it concerned him that “young people and old people and disabled people are being abused, having rubbish thrown at them, spat on... I’m not comfortable with that at all”.

He said the protest was “clearly being orchestrated by neo-Nazis”.

A Saturday stalemate

The protest and blockade that besieged Parliament has reached a deadlock, as police officers stare down a growing illegal gathering that is promising to stay for days, and Parliament fortifies in preparation.

More protesters descended on Wellington overnight and throughout Saturday, with new arrivals in cars, trucks, and motorbikes clogging streets and setting up gazebos and tents. Aitken St, Bunny St, the Victoria University law school carpark, and the footpaths at the Lambton Quay bus terminal were filled with a lattice of vehicles.

The crowd swelled and ebbed throughout the day, as the rain worsened. The Destiny Church-led Voices for Freedom and Rights Coalition group arrived at Parliament’s grounds with a roar of motorbike engines prior to midday, and set up a loudspeaker system that competed with an existing music system.

A mix of anti-mandate, anti-vaccine, anti-government, and conspiracy theories were shouted at a Parliament that was mostly empty aside from police officers, journalists, and Speaker Trevor Mallard.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Freedoms and Rights Coalition bikers are welcomed onto the anti mandate protest at Parliament on Saturday.

“I’m not against the vaccine at all – people should do as they wish. I’m just against the mandates,” said Clementine, a young woman from Queenstown who brought to the protest her pet goat.

Mohan, the goat, “goes everywhere I go,” she said. She had wrapped the goat in a tarpaulin to protect it from the rain.

Pea-straw was scattered across the ground to soak up the water. Protesters danced in the rain. A Hirepool truck arrived to empty the portaloos.

A nearby auto-mechanics building, Fitzgerald Auto Point on Grant Rd in Thorndon, acted as an off-site kitchen to prepare food for the protesters.

KEVIN STENT A wet day for protesters in Wellington at the anti mandate protest on Saturday. There was free breakfast for all on Molesworth St.

As the protesters continued to organise for the coming days, Parliament staff also prepared.

Concrete barriers were forklifted behind the existing metal and plastic barricades separating the protests from the building’s forecourt, and on Saturday afternoon larger concrete blocks were being delivered behind Parliament buildings.

There was no repeat of Thursday’s failed effort to push the protesters off the grounds. About 20 police officers kept a watch on the protesters throughout the day, standing in the rain while they were heckled and cheered.

There were no arrests on Saturday morning, and one arrest on Friday evening of a person breaching bail. Officers entered the crowd with paramedics and stretchered out a woman on Saturday afternoon, a second medical event within 24 hours.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Music is being played and people are dancing at the protest in Wellington.

“We continue to explore options to resolve the disruption to local businesses and allow free and safe movement around the city,” Superintendent Scott Fraser said, in a statement. Police declined an interview request.

How police and the city council will remove the blockage of vehicles around Parliament and end the disruption remains unclear.

A similar blockade protest in Ottawa, Canada – which the Wellington protesters have taken inspiration from – has now lasted two weeks. The city’s mayor, Jim Watson, has declared a state of emergency and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has asked the protesters to “go home” or face increasingly severe consequences.

In Wellington, calling in the army to assist with towing the vehicles is being considered, Stuff understands, as tow truck companies have not wanted assist due to receiving threats.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Protesters were rolling out carpet to counter the mud at the anti mandate protest at Parliament, on Saturday.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster said there were a “significant number” of people who had joined the protest in the past day, but it was unclear whether they would stay.

“There's been quite a number of people contacting me saying, 'Oh, just move them'. I don't think they have contemplated for a moment how many vehicles there are, and how challenging that might be, and also what the protesters might do to frustrate that.”

Foster declined to comment on possible plans underway to move the protesters.

“I would’ve liked to have seen the whole protest resolved, it clearly hasn't. I’ve looked at the protests in Ottawa, for example ... That's obviously not what I want to see.”

Metlink issued a statement on Saturday afternoon saying it would remove all buses from the Lambton Interchange terminal, and detour bus routes.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff A protester takes a morning wash in a ditch dug on the grounds of Parliament, to reroute sprinkler water, on Saturday morning.

“We have taken this decision with everyone’s health and wellbeing at the forefront of our plans and we thank passengers for their patience during this time.”

Though protesters had jammed adjacent roads, they had allowed enough room for Metlink buses to pass from Lambton Quay to the central bus terminal. However, many were camped out along on footpaths within the terminal.

Metlink said buses heading north would disembark at Farmers on Lambton Quay, or at Capital Gateway on Thorndon Quay. It added there would be temporary stops for southbound buses at the Rydges Hotel on Featherston St, and on Brandon St.

Bowen St services, routes 14, 81, and 84 would be diverted until further notice, Metlink said. It asked passenger to check its website or phone app for the latest information.