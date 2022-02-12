Government asks New Zealanders to leave Ukraine immediately, as fears of Russian invasion rise

The Government is asking all New Zealanders to leave Ukraine immediately, as fears of Russian invasion rise.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta, in a statement issued n Saturday afternoon, said the Government was calling on New Zealanders to take any commercial flight out of Ukraine in light of the “heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine”.

“Aotearoa New Zealand does not have diplomatic representation in Ukraine and the Government’s ability to provide consular assistance to New Zealanders in Ukraine is therefore very limited.

“The security situation in Ukraine could change at short notice and New Zealanders should not rely on support with evacuating in these circumstances.”

Some 33 New Zealanders have registered with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade as being in Ukraine.

Russia has continued to deny it intends to invade Ukraine, as suspected by Western countries, as it amasses more than 100,000 troops at the Ukrainian border and conducts military exercises.

“We continue to see signs of Russian escalation, including new forces arriving at the Ukrainian border,” United States’ National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Saturday.

“If you look at the disposition of forces in both Belarus and in Russia – on the other side of the Ukrainian border, from the north, from the east – the Russians are in a position to be able to mount a major military action in Ukraine any day now.

“We are not saying that a decision has been taken – a final decision has been taken by President Putin. What we are saying is that we have a sufficient level of concern.”

The US similarly warned its citizens to immediately leave Ukraine. Sullivan, a key advisor to US President Joe Biden, said Americans should leave “as soon as possible, and in any event, in the next 24 to 48 hours”.

Mahuta was due to speak to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who has been travelling through the south Pacific, on Saturday.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is monitoring the situation in Ukraine and continues to update its travel advice to New Zealanders in Ukraine regularly. Our revised travel advisory mirrors similar travel updates from Australia, United Kingdom and the United States,” Mahuta said, in the statement.

“New Zealand strongly supports ongoing international efforts to resolve the crisis diplomatically but the continuing and unprecedented build-up of Russian military forces on its border with Ukraine is deeply concerning.

“Aotearoa New Zealand calls on Russia once more to take immediate steps to reduce tensions and the risk of a severe miscalculation.”