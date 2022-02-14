'Acting like a kid': Opposition MPs criticise Speaker Trevor Mallard's actions against protests

Protesters dance to the Macarena, which was one of the songs played loudly to deter people who had gathered on the lawn in front of parliament.

Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard’s attempts to disperse protesters has only escalated tensions, Opposition parties say, while police fear demonstrators risk accelerating the spread of the coronavirus as the makeshift camp on Parliament lawn becomes a health risk.

Mallard turned lawn sprinklers on the camp on Friday as heavy rains began to fall and set up speakers to play Barry Manilow, the Macarena, and Covid-19 vaccination messages over the weekend. Meanwhile, 810 Covid-19 community cases – the highest ever number of infections – was recorded on Sunday.

National and the ACT Party have both appealed for Mallard to de-escalate tensions with the tactics expected to galvanise the protesters who have been on Parliament lawn protesting against vaccine mandates and other issues for a week. Police said they were not involved in the decision to use music or sprinklers against the camp.

“I think people are wondering what on earth the Speaker is up to, crowdsourcing songs from the Internet and turning the sprinkler on all night seems to have strengthened the resolve of the protesters rather than de-escalated, and then it turns out it wasn't even coordinating with police” National Party Covid-19 spokesman Chris Bishop said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff A homage to the speaker Trevor Mallard at the anti-vaccine mandate protest at Parliament grounds.

ACT Party leader David Seymour said Mallard, who turned to Twitter for song suggestions, “seems to be acting like a kid in a very adult situation”.

Many businesses around Parliament have had to close because of the protest. Cars have blocked Bunny St, Molesworth St and Aitken St and disrupted public transport.

"People across the road feel under siege,” he said. “All of this is as [a result of] a person in the third ranking position in the New Zealand constitution having a childish spat.”

Bryce Edwards, a lecturer in politics at Victoria University, ​has visited the protest each day. He doesn’t support the politics of the protesters, but said Mallard had mismanaged the situation. Protesters were dancing into the evening to 'My Heart Will Go On' played on the recorder.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Anti-mandate protests have continued over the weekend despite the rain.

“Throughout the whole protest he appears to have made rather incompetent decisions that have backfired, making the situation worse,” he said.

“By playing music that the Speaker thinks will be annoying to the protesters, he appears to have only exasperated the situation. Not only isn’t it effective, the protesters are generally revelling in the challenge, with many even dancing to the music. They have taken his deliberately hostile action and turned it around by celebrating it.”

Wellington district commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell was concerned for the health risks of children at the campsite, describing the “squalor of the water, defecation and surrounding environment”.

The use of music and sprinklers was “certainly not a tactic we would encourage and certainly endorse but it is what it is. It happened.”

It had started raining at the same time the sprinklers were turned on which added to the “quagmire”.

The Ministry of Health said none of the Sunday’s infections are tied to the protest which at its peak reached 3000 people. About 400-500 people were staying in tents.

Mallard said he is not commenting on any discussions he has with police or police decisions.