Protest at Parliament looks 'imported', Jacinda Ardern says, questions the motivations of those involved

Jacinda Ardern says the protest has "tipped well beyond" being about a protest about vaccine mandates to harassment.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the protest at Parliament looks like “an imported protest”, that is based on disinformation, and she questions the motivation of the people involved.

As the protest enters its second week, an estimated 400-500 people are camping out in Parliament grounds in tents, with numbers swelling during the day.

Ardern told Breakfast on Monday that, while New Zealand had a strong history of protest, “what I’ve seen here has not been the way that we’re used to seeing protests in this country”.

“It feels like an imported protest to me. I’ve seen Trump flags on the forecourt, I’ve seen Canadian flags on the forecourt,” Ardern said.

A wet and soggy Monday morning for the protesters at Parliament.

“I think the moment you start tipping from protesting to the Government, and you start hurling abuse at people who are wearing masks, or throwing things at people who are on their way to work, or even harassing kids on their way to school, you have tipped well beyond a protest into a space of harassment,” Ardern told Breakfast.

“And that is not acceptable, it’s not OK, and it’s not the way that we protest in New Zealand. The other thing I find really hard is seeing children out there for days on end,” Ardern said.

“When you see signs calling for the execution of politicians, that’s not really a group that wants to engage in political dialogue... They’ve talked about (vaccine) mandates, but actually what I’ve heard is a lot of misinformation and anti-vax messaging coming from the forecourt,” she said.

“I really question the motivation of what I see down there.”

It came back to disinformation. In the protests she had been confronted with for quite some time, what had stood out was that so many people were there based on things that simply were not true, Ardern said.

Police hold the line against protesters as tension intensified at Parliament last Thursday.

“When it comes to restrictions, you will see that when we are able to step away from them, we will. We don’t use lockdowns anymore, we’re opening up our borders.

“And there will be a time when we don’t use vaccine passes, and don’t have requirements to be vaccinated to work in a hospital. But right now these are the things that are keeping us safe when we’re hitting a growing pandemic.

“So now is not the time to be in a space to be talking about why vaccinations are bad, when they’re the very things that have kept us well,” Ardern said.

It was difficult to assess when New Zealand would be in the position to remove vaccine passes.

Police walk the line to remove truckers and supporters blocking access leading from the Ambassador Bridge, a key link between Canada and the US.

“Right now, as it’s growing, that’s not the time to start moving away from the thing that has kept us well, and the thing that will continue to ensure that our hospitals are available for everyone.

“We know that Omicron spreads more easily, and we do know that vaccinated people will still get Covid, but what we know the vaccine is doing, is stopping people ending up in hospital.

“To every person who chooses not to be vaccinated, that’s one more person who might take away important care from someone who needs it in our hospitals, and that’s incredibly important,” Ardern said.

The sudden rise in cases on the weekend, with 810 Covid community cases reported on Sunday, had been expected, although efforts to slow the spread of Omicron had worked and the rise in daily case numbers had been slower than it might have been.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the border will start re-opening in phases, starting with self-isolation requirements for fully vaccinated citizens returning from Australia on February 27.

Phase 2 of the Covid response plan was expected when there were around 1000 cases a day, and the Cabinet would be discussing the movement into phase 2, Ardern said.

Under phase 2 there would be a “slight adjustment” to what was required of contacts and cases, who would spend less time in isolation. Different forms of testing would also start to be integrated, and ultimately there would also be a move towards more electronic means of communicating with people who might be contacts or cases.

“For the vast majority of people, they will experience a mild to moderate illness. They won’t need as much hands-on contact, but we do need to make sure we have a system that helps us identify people who might experience more severe illness,” Ardern said.

The three-phase plan had been set up because as there were more cases, there would be more contacts, and the ability to cast the net as had been done in the past would be hampered by that growth.

Phase 3 started “slimming down who’s even designated a contact”.