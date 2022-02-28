Welcome home: Kiwis can now return from Australia without MIQ

For the first time in seven months, Kiwis in Australia can return home without needing to secure a spot in MIQ – and soon they may not need to self-isolate.

More than 10,000 people are expected to fly from Australia to New Zealand this week, airlines say, as the Government kicks off its plan to reopen the border.

But while people arriving from Australia don’t need to enter MIQ, they are still required to undertake seven days of self-isolation.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says everyone returning to New Zealand will be given a home isolation kit.

Stuff understands those rules could change soon. Cabinet was waiting to receive advice about the effects of removing the self-isolation requirement for people flying from Australia, and a decision would quickly follow.

On Sunday, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said he hoped to make an announcement “very soon”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says he hopes to make an announcement about self-isolation for travellers “very soon”.

“The Government is getting updated advice on the risk to New Zealanders from people arriving from overseas given the recent steep rise in Omicron cases,” he said. “We adjust our settings when appropriate and based on expert scientific advice.”

The Government was facing questions over the requirement for Kiwis returning from Australia to have to self-isolate. That rule was announced at the start of February, when New Zealand was at phase one of its Omicron response – with more stringent requirements for contact tracing and isolation.

On Friday, phase 3 started which removed the requirement for close contacts to isolate with only household contacts and people with Covid-19 needing to isolate. Anyone without symptoms, even if they were close contacts of a Covid-19 case, was free to live normally – unless they’d recently arrived from Australia.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff National leader Christopher Luxon says self-isolation requirments for people travelling from Australia don’t make sense.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon said the self-isolation requirement for flights from Australia was “unnecessary”.

“People arriving into New Zealand should have to take a test on arrival. If positive they should isolate. If not then they should be free to go about their business,” he said.

Qantas and Air New Zealand would be bringing the first MIQ-free passengers over the ditch, since the trans-Tasman travel bubble popped in July.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Auckland International Airport remains very quiet.

The first flight was landing at just before 3pm, in Auckland. Board of Airline Representatives executive director Justin Tighe-Umbers​ said 40 flights were scheduled from Australia this week, which was about double the normal number of flights while MIQ was in place.

He said those numbers still represented an 88 per cent reduction of pre-pandemic trans-Tasman flights, and there wouldn’t be any further growth unless self-isolation requirements were removed.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff There will be regular flights from Sydney, Melbourn, Perth and Brisbane run by Air NZ from this week.

Air New Zealand said it was bringing 9000 Kiwis back from Australia in week one. It would fly nine times a week from Sydney and a daily flight from Melbourne, as well as a weekly flight from Perth and four from Brisbane.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health reported about 15,000 positive cases of Covid-19 – up from 13,600 on Saturday. Australia had a daily case tally of about 22,500 this week, for its population of 25.7 million.