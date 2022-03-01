Cabinet considers prohibiting Russian investment in New Zealand

Olena Henley speaks from a Ukraine metro station where her family are sheltering from the Russian invasion of their city.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet ministers are considering prohibiting wealthy Russians from investing in New Zealand, as the Government searches for ways to sanction Russia for invading Ukraine.

Ardern, speaking at a weekly press conference on Monday afternoon, said her Cabinet had received further advice on possible measures the Government could take, particularly closing off New Zealand to Russian investment as other countries target powerful Russian oligarchs and freeze assets.

“We want to make sure that we're impactful, that we act quickly and we continue to send a strong message.”

She said the Government may adjust the Overseas Investment Office regime to prevent Russian investment, a move which would not require a law change.

Uncredited/AP A cameraman films as an armoured vehicle rolls outside Mykolaivka, Donetsk region, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, February 27, 2022. Fighting also raged in two eastern territories controlled by pro-Russia separatists.

READ MORE:

* Jacinda Ardern says 'all options' being considered to respond Russia's Ukraine invasion

* US President Joe Biden names New Zealand among countries aligned against Russia

* Russia attacks Ukraine, peace in Europe 'shattered'



The freezing of assets held within New Zealand remained a possibility. However, Ardern did not directly answer a question what assets, if any, were held in New Zealand by Russian oligarchs.

"When it comes to the action that we can take as a nation to reinforce our strong condemnation of what Russia is doing to Ukraine, we haven't taken any actions off the table at this point,” Ardern said.

“I've had advice on what you might anticipate would be incoming investment into New Zealand from Russia. That has been feeling minimal in recent times.”

The Government on Monday pledged $2 million in humanitarian assistance for Ukraine, money that would be given to the International Committee of the Red Cross for “supporting health facilities and meeting basic needs such as provision of food and hygiene items”.

Ardern said New Zealand was moving “very quickly” to respond with humanitarian assistance.

Ross Giblin Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks about the New Zealand response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

But the Government has been criticised for failing to move quickly on imposing more direct sanctions on Russia and Russian officials.

National Party foreign affairs spokesman Gerry Brownlee on Monday again called on the Government to urgently enact autonomous sanctions legislation – which would allow it to apply unilateral sanctions like the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, and Australia have done.

Brownlee also said the Government should expel the Russian ambassador.

“Expelling an ambassador is a serious diplomatic move, but it’s clear that President Putin has no intention of engaging constructively through diplomatic channels. The time for diplomacy was last week,” he said.

AP A man walks past a building damaged following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday.

New Zealand lacks legislation allowing it to place unilateral sanctions against a country or individuals, outside the UN Security Council sanctions regime. Ardern’s Government has twice shot down legislation that would allow it to join with partners with such “autonomous sanctions” efforts.

Ardern said the Government could not change the sanctions regime quick enough to respond to Russia’s actions.

She said the Government had not made any “final decision” about whether it might expel the ambassador.

“Every day we are considering all of the options that are on the table for us.”

Ukraine’s interior ministry said 352 civilians, including 14 children, have been killed since Russia began its invasion on Thursday. The Russian military also, for the first time, acknowledged it had suffered some causalities, though it did not specify how many.“I cannot imagine what it would be like to have your homeland invaded in that way,” Ardern said.