Government commits $2 million in humanitarian support for Ukraine after invasion

Olena Henley speaks from a Ukraine metro station where her family are sheltering from the Russian invasion of their city.

The Government has pledged $2 million for humanitarian support for Ukraine, as the country fights an ongoing Russian invasion.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said on Monday the money would be given to the International Committee of the Red Cross for “supporting health facilities and meeting basic needs such as provision of food and hygiene items”.

“It is deeply disturbing to hear reports of the growing numbers of deaths and injuries from this conflict. The harrowing and horrific images of displaced, or suffering civilians, in Ukraine speak volumes of this unfolding tragedy, and underlines the consequences of Russia’s unprovoked aggression,” Mahuta said.

The promise of humanitarian funding came as Parliament flew Ukraine’s flag in support of the country on Monday afternoon, and Russia’s military continued to advance on major Ukrainian cities.

Uncredited/AP A cameraman films as an armoured vehicle rolls outside Mykolaivka, Donetsk region, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, February 27, 2022. Fighting also raged in two eastern territories controlled by pro-Russia separatists.

READ MORE:

* Jacinda Ardern says 'all options' being considered to respond Russia's Ukraine invasion

* US President Joe Biden names New Zealand among countries aligned against Russia

* Russia attacks Ukraine, peace in Europe 'shattered'



Ukraine’s interior ministry said 352 civilians, including 14 children, have been killed since Russia began its invasion on Thursday. The Russian military also, for the first time, acknowledged it had suffered some causalities, though it did not specify how many.

“These are early days and we will continue to monitor events closely as the scale of the conflict, and the resulting humanitarian crisis, becomes clearer. We know the consequences of Russia’s actions will be significant, and tragically many of these will fall on innocent civilians,” Mahuta said.

“We repeat our call, alongside international partners, for Russia to cease military operations in Ukraine, and immediately and permanently withdraw to avoid a catastrophic and pointless loss of innocent life.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern last week indicated the Government was looking at what humanitarian support it could provide in response to Russia’s invasion.

Ardern on Thursday evening said New Zealand would suspend formal high-level engagement with the Russian foreign ministry chief, issue travel bans against Russian government officials, and place a blanket ban on exports to Russian military and security forces.

The United States, United Kingdom, European Union, and Australia are among countries that have promised to lay increasingly tough sanctions against Russia since Thursday.

New Zealand lacks legislation allowing it to place unilateral sanctions against a country or individuals, outside the UN Security Council sanctions regime. Ardern’s Government has twice shot down legislation that would allow it to join with partners with such “autonomous sanctions” efforts.