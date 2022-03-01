'The blatant act of a bully': Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta condemns Russia's invasion at UN

'We are witnessing the blatant act of a bully': Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta condemned Russia's invasion at a United Nations Human Rights Commission meeting in Geneva in the early hours of Tuesday, March 1, NZ time.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has condemned “bully” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a speech to the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland.

“There is no victor in unjustified and unprovoked aggression,” Mahuta said in her speech, given to the United Nations Human Rights Council in the early hours of Tuesday (NZ time).

“We are witnessing the blatant act of a bully, brutally using its unbridled power to achieve goals at odds with international law.

“Sadly, women and children are already the innocent victims of this illegal aggression. This cannot be tolerated.”

SCREENGRAB/UN Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta speaks at a United Nations Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva.

Mahuta’s speech to the 49th regular session of the UN Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) was the last significant event in an 11-day European trip in which she has met numerous European and Indo-Pacific counterparts in Paris and the UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in London.

The speech at the UNHRC, the first such speech from a New Zealand foreign minister since the council was established in 2006, was an opportunity for Mahuta to lay out New Zealand’s position on protecting human rights on the global stage.

However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has come to dominate discussion in both Europe and the UN since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the military action on Thursday.

“This is a clear act of aggression, a blatant breach of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a violation of international law and the UN charter by a permanent member of the Security Council,” Mahuta said in the opening of her speech.

“We must not let diplomacy fail. We must persevere in the pursuit of an outcome that prevents further suffering. War, Mr President, must stop.”

Jeenah Moon Mahuta in her speech pointed to a number of countries as failing to uphold human rights.

Mahuta also pointed to a number of other countries as failing to uphold human rights. Military coups in Myanmar and Sudan had eroded democratic rights, she said, and the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan had reversed “hard won” rights for women and girls.

“They do not deserve to be forced to abandon the prospect of better education, open and transparent democracy, improved civil and political rights, improved health and livelihoods.”

She said New Zealand was “seriously concerned” about the credible reports “of systematic violations of the human rights of minority groups”, particularly of the Uyghur people in China’s Xinjiang province.

“We reiterate our call on China to grant meaningful and unfettered access to Xinjiang for UN experts, and other independent observers.

“We also urge the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to table its findings as a critical step towards determining the extent of violations against the Uyghur.”

The countries represented at the UNHRC must “exhaust every effort for diplomacy” in pursuing universal human rights, she said.

“We must not reside on the fringes of a polarising set of circumstances where there is no bridge, no hope of diplomacy or dialogue to address human rights abuse.”