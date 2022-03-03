Kāinga Ora failed to act politically neutral by publishing article about Labour candidate Arena Williams, public service commissioner says

The Government “must act” after Kāinga Ora, the government’s housing agency, was heavily criticised for failing to act “politically neutral”, National Party Deputy Leader Nicola Willis says.

The ministry was investigated by the Public Service Commissioner, Peter Hughes, after it was revealed the agency commissioned and placed a story on NZME website oneroof.co.nz featuring soon-to-be Labour candidate Arena Williams, who later became an MP.

Hughes said Kāinga Ora should not have published the article, and once Williams announced her Labour candidacy two days after it was published. He said Kāinga Ora failed to maintain political neutrality, and it was “unacceptable” when a staffer sent an email suggesting “the agency pretend it did not know about” Williams’ candidacy.

“I’m satisfied the chief executive has owned it, fixed it and learned from it. That is what I expect,” Hughes said, in a statement on Thursday.

Willis, who as National Party’s housing spokeswoman complained to Hughes about the matter, said she was “shocked” by the commissioner’s report into the matter, and taxpayers would be seriously concerned that public funds were used “to finance political advertising”.

“What's more concerning is when this was found out, [Kāinga Ora] didn't front up, it instead sought to cover up,” she said.

The commissioner’s report said there had been a “pattern of minimisation” throughout Kāinga Ora’s response to the issue.

Willis said Housing Minister Megan Woods “must act” to ensure there was accountability.

“She should make it clear what has changed and Kāinga Ora and who has been accountable. It is not sufficient to say Kāinga Ora has changed when not a single person has been held accountable.

"It would be my expectation that if this occurred in a private business in New Zealand, that an agency was found to have failed its core responsibilities, then someone would lose their job.”

A spokeswoman for Woods released a letter the minister had sent to Kāinga Ora’s board chairman, Vui Mark Gosche, on Thursday in response to the commissioner’s finding.

“The manner in which Kāinga Ora conducted itself in relation to the OneRoof sponsored article fell well below my expectations for an agency in the public sector,” she said.

“I expect the board to actively monitor and hold senior management to account to ensure this does not occur again ... I want to underscore my expectation that ultimately responsibility and accountability sit with the board.”

Woods said she expected Kāinga Ora “to improve and embed an enduring culture of understanding of how Kāinga Ora is part of the broader public service and what that means for staff employed within the organisation”.

She said she expected to discuss this regularly with Gosche in coming meetings.