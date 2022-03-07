Government to pass law urgently to freeze Russian assets, close New Zealand airspace and waters to Russian aircraft and vessels

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Government will seek to pass a sanctions law under urgency, freezing Russian assets and close New Zealand airspace and waters to Russian ships and aircraft.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, in announcing the move on Monday afternoon, said New Zealand had to act outside the United Nations (UN) sanctions regime, previously favoured by the Government, as Russia had vetoed a resolution condemning its attack in the UN Security Council.

But the law – which will be confined to the Russia-Ukraine conflict – will not allow the Government to more broadly pass unilateral sanctions, as critics of the Government’s approach have argued.

“Despite international condemnation, and the resilience and resistance of the Ukrainian people, Russia's assault continues, and so must our pressure,” Ardern said, at a press conference.

Andriy Legenkyy, a Ukrainian-New Zealander, and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Members of the Ukraine community in Wellington help unveil an artwork in the Beehive foyer with Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard and Ardern.

“We would have hoped not to have had to take this step. We would have hoped to being able to use the might of our multilateral organisations. But the unprecedented actions of Russia and the current limitations in the multilateral system have forced us to act in this way.”

The Russia sanctions regime would allow the Government to sanction people, companies and assets that are tied to the invasion or are of “economic or strategic relevance” to the country. Sanctions could also be applied to trade, financial institutions, and to the ability for superyachts and aircraft owned by Russians entering New Zealand. The legislation will be introduced into the House on Wednesday.

Ardern said the amount of Russian investment in New Zealand was about $40 million, and Russian oligarchs could be targeted under the new law.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta speaks on the Russia sanctions bill that the Government will seek to pass into law this week.

“It's not just about what is already invested here, but what might be invested here, what assets might be moved to New Zealand, [and] making sure that we do not become the haven for those who are already being sanctioned overseas.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade also on Monday published the list of 100 Russian officials and others tied to the invasion that have been banned from entering New Zealand. The first name on the list was Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said the Government would continue to consider a broader “autonomous” sanctions law, and she would be taking a paper to the Cabinet in the next few weeks.

The Labour Government has twice shot down “autonomous sanctions” legislation, which would create a comparable “Magnitsky” sanctions regimes used by countries including the United States, United Kingdom and Australia, and has faced increasing pressure to pass such in the days since Russia invasion of Ukraine.

Ardern on Monday morning spoke at the unveiling of a Ukrainian artwork at Parliament, a map of New Zealand made from traditional Ukrainian embroidery, in a gesture of “solidarity” with members of the Ukraine community at the event.

Members of the Ukraine community in Parliament to help unveil an artwork in the Beehive foyer.

At the event, Ukrainian-New Zealander Andriy Legenkyy said New Zealand could not “remain on the sidelines”.

“What Ukraine needs now is ... swift and severe sanctions against Putin's government and the oligarchs that prop-up his regime.

“That should include freezing the assets of Russian companies, oligarchs and their families in New Zealand.”

He said “significant humanitarian aid” was required, as well as a safe haven for the hundreds and thousands of women, children and elderly that were fleeing war.

Ardern has maintained that New Zealand’s response to the invasion has been “in line” with partner nations. The Government last week pledged $2 million in humanitarian assistance for Ukraine.

Australia has pledged $105m, of which $70m was for both lethal and non-lethal military support. Ardern has said New Zealand will not provide military hardware to Ukraine.

An artwork crafted by the Ukrainian Community of Aotearoa was unveiled on the ground floor of the Beehive by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and a representative from the Ukrainian Community.

Earlier in the day, investor Bill Browder, who was a driving force behind the "Magnitsky” laws elsewhere, spoke at an online event held by Labour MP Louisa Wall and National MP Simon O’Connor, co-chairs of New Zealand’s wing of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China.

“If New Zealand rushes through something for Russia and Ukraine this week, I would hope that that doesn't take the pressure off New Zealand to play its part more broadly, because we have these issues are not going away.

"The problem you have is if New Zealand doesn't have this law, and every other rule-of-law country does, then New Zealand becomes a haven and a magnet for all dirty money.”