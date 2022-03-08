Parliament united behind Russia sanctions law, as Russia places New Zealand on 'unfriendly' countries list

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Government will seek to pass a sanctions law under urgency, freezing Russian assets and close New Zealand airspace and waters to Russian ships and aircraft.

The entire Parliament has united behind the Government’s proposed Russia sanctions law, as the Russian government places New Zealand on a list of “unfriendly” countries.

The Government’s promised Russia sanctions law, expected to be passed in the House on Wednesday, has gained the full support of the House, with the National, ACT, Green, and Māori parties promising to back it.

“I keep looking at those dreadful pictures of what people are suffering in Ukraine ... in support of those people, I think it's good the bill is being passed,” National Party foreign affairs spokesman Gerry Brownlee said.

The law will be the first time a Government has laid such unilateral sanctions against another country, and represents a major ratcheting up of New Zealand’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which entered its 12th day on Tuesday.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images Residents of Irpin, Ukraine flee heavy fighting via a destroyed bridge as Russian forces entered the city on March 07, 2022 in Irpin, Ukraine. Russia continues assault on Ukraine's major cities, including the capital Kyiv, more than a week after launching a large-scale invasion of the country.

The Government also on Tuesday promised to immediately allow about 250 Ukrainians with New Zealand visas into the country, bypassing border restrictions, and to extend visas automatically by 12 months for Ukrainians in New Zealand.

"It is a harrowing time for our Ukrainian community ... and we are continuing to look at other ways we can support the community here. These won't be the only steps we will take, but these are measures that we can undertake quickly,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

New Zealand’s contribution to the global sanctions effort earned it a rebuke from Russia. A major state-owned Russian news outlet, TASS, reported on Tuesday morning the Russian government had drawn up a list of “unfriendly” countries, including the United States, Canada, European Union countries, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Taiwan, and New Zealand.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Party foreign affairs spokesman Gerry Brownlee said his party would support the Government’s Russia sanctions bill.

The Russian government said that Russians, Russian companies, and the state itself would be permitted to pay debts to creditors from these countries in Russian roubles. The value of the rouble has collapsed in the past week as economic sanctions on Russia were declared.

The Russian Embassy in Wellington has been contacted for comment.

Brownlee said Russia’s new label for New Zealand was not a concern. He said New Zealand did not take issue with the Russian people, but Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “cabal” that was responsible for the war.

“For them to turn around and say, 'Well now, you're an unfriendly country'. Yes, we are. We're very unfriendly to his regime.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Green Party foreign affairs spokeswoman Golriz Ghahraman said her party had been concerned that any trade sanctions might affect ordinary Russians, but had been assured otherwise.

Green Party foreign affairs spokeswoman Golriz Ghahraman said her party was concerned that ordinary Russians would suffer under any sanctions, but was assured the Government’s bill was appropriately targeted.

"This bill doesn't actually target trade as broadly, we feel it is focused on those most responsible, and it has a higher level of transparency than [proposed] sanctions regimes have previously had.”

ACT party foreign affairs spokeswoman Brooke van Velden said the Government should have had an economic sanctions bill ready to go weeks ago.

"We should have passed the Russia sanctions of weeks ago. We have been the weakest link in the West and we need to stand with our liberal democratic allies in passing economic sanctions and hurting Russia.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff ACT party foreign affairs spokeswoman Brooke van Velden.

Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi said passing the sanctions under urgency was “absolutely necessary”, and the Government should target the sanctions at Russia’s oligarchs and ruling class.

“However there should always be a public submissions process on every piece of legislation, even if the process is only a week long,” he said.

The new Russia sanctions regime would allow the Government to sanction people, companies and assets that are tied to the invasion or are of “economic or strategic relevance” to the country.

Sanctions could also be applied to trade, financial institutions, and to the ability for superyachts and aircraft owned by Russians to enter New Zealand. The legislation will be introduced into the House on Wednesday.

AP Russian President Vladimir Putin has been banned from travelling to New Zealand. (file photo)

Ardern has said the amount of Russian investment in New Zealand was about $40 million, and Russian oligarchs could be targeted under the new law.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade also on Monday published the list of 100 Russian officials and others tied to the invasion that have been banned from entering New Zealand. The first name on the list was Russian President Vladimir Putin.