Three Waters working group recommends councils take shareholding of new entities

A Three Waters working group has recommended that local councils take direct and proportionate shareholdings of four new public water entities the Government intends to create.

The recommendation was one of 47 proposed by a Government-appointed working group of mayors and iwi representatives that has spent more than three months consulting on the contentious reform of the country’s three waters services – drinking, waste and storm water.

The group’s report, provided to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta earlier this week, was made public on Wednesday.

The working group recommended that councils become shareholders of the new water entities, with one share being allocated to each council for every 50,000 people within their territory.

The Government wants to overhaul the management of drinking, waste and storm water across the country.

“Sub-regional representative groups” were also recommended, for smaller rural councils to have a say in the larger regional representative groups already proposed.

Doug Martin, chairman of the working group, said the subregional groups should alleviate the concerns of smaller councils that said their voices would not be heard on the regional water boards.

“We can still get the advantages of scale and provide a structure for the local priorities to come through,” he said.

Under the Government’s proposed Three Waters reform, four new public water entities spanning the country will be created. Councils have been promised they will retain ownership of water services through the entities and local communities will retain influence over how the assets are run through the councils.

Local iwi representatives will also be at the table of each water entity. Mahuta has said there would be a 50-50 split between council and iwi on the representative group for each of the four entities, which would choose the board to run the organisation.

The working group was appointed in November to iron out issues raised by disgruntled councils across the country.

Western Bay mayor Garry Webber, a member of the working group, said the reforms had been the target of “misinformation”.

He dismissed suggestions that the project aimed to sell off water infrastructure, or move it into the ownership of iwi Māori.

“The shares are owned by the councils, and iwi Māori have never sought ownership of the water. Iwi focus has been on the health of water, which is what New Zealand’s focus should be on. The ‘ownership’ of the assets is immaterial to many Māori, who never asked for a shareholding,” he said.

Western Bay of Plenty Mayor Garry Webber said the Government's Three Waters reform had been a target for 'misinformation'. (file photo)

The working group faced questions about whether it was fair to centralise water infrastructure from councils that had invested in upkeep, and with infrastructure which was in need of major investment.

Webber said the only alternative to not centralising water infrastructure was allowing water and water management to fall into disrepair.

He said the “bottom five per cent” of councils would take up to 20 years to be brought up to standard.

“One of the issues we have in New Zealand we're trying to fix is poor performance by some regional councils and the Office of the Auditor General in the compliance space,” he said.

“We accept a lot of what we do in New Zealand does not comply with the law.”

Tukoroirangi Morgan, of Waikato-Tainui, said iwi, like councils, would also face difficultly due to the limited number of representatives that can be appointed to the regional boards.

He said, in regions such as Te Tai Tokerau and Waiakto, there would be more iwi than there would be room for iwi representatives.

Minister for Local Government Nanaia Mahuta holds a press conference in the Beehive Theatrette on the Three Waters reform in October. (file photo)

Yet he stood by the decision to limit the number of representatives, and said iwi should be able to collaborate - like councils - to appoint representatives who could speak for multiple groups of people.

Some regional leaders, including Auckland Mayor Phil Goff, have opposed the reforms. Goff produced a “minority report”, which was attached to the working group’s report, in which he challenged the group’s recommendations.

“Despite those recommendations, Auckland is still left as a minority voice on governing and holding accountable those who deliver water services despite Auckland Council providing 93 per cent of the new water services entity’s assets.”

Mahuta, in a phone interview, said she was looking forward to considering working group’s the recommendations in full.

“They took on board a wide range of views. They invited the communities for local democracy in to hear their views. They sought views from iwi and mana whenua. And they canvassed a range of issues, just to ensure that they have full visibility over the criticisms that they were being asked to find the solution on.”