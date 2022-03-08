Immigration Minister promises decision on Ukrainian relatives within a week

Eugene Bidney's parents have fled Kyiv in the Ukraine and now he is desperate to get a temporary visa to bring his mum to New Zealand.

Kiwi Ukrainians desperate to bring family members stuck in the current conflict to New Zealand could get assistance from the Government after the Immigration Minister promised a decision within a week.

Kris Faafoi told Stuff while he couldn’t give any detail about what might be offered, he was looking into what could be done to help Kiwis with family in the Ukraine that are not eligible to come to New Zealand.

He was optimistic a decision could be made within a week once Cabinet agreed to any recommendations.

“It will rest on advice we are getting from officials and what we have done in the past, but we are working at speed,” the minister said.

Faafoi said they would look at eligibility criteria and what support would be offered by families of those seeking to come to New Zealand.

No decision has been made on how many Ukrainians would be offered assistance, he said.

Ahead of a meeting with the United Nations Refugee Agency on Tuesday night, Faafoi said he was working on how the Government could help families get relatives out of the Ukraine.

“We are going through options at the moment as we did with Afghanistan.”

Faafoi’s comments were met with relief from the local Ukraine community after some had penned letters begging the minister to help them bring loved ones to New Zealand.

Emilio Morenatti/AP Ukrainian soldiers and militiamen carry a woman in a wheelchair as the artillery echoes nearby, while people flee Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv on Monday.

“Please allow me to save my mother’s life. She has nowhere else to go,” Pegasus resident Eugene Bidney wrote to the minister last week after his mother Liudmyla, 67, witnessed bombings from her apartment in Kyiv.

The Canterbury Cybersecurity engineer hoped to get a temporary visa that will allow him to bring his mother to New Zealand.

Relief was evident in the Ului household in Invercargill too, with a daughter happy that she may get to reunite with her mother.

Living in Nova Kakhovka in Southern Ukraine in a city that has been occupied by the Russian army since February 24, Victoria Ului’s mother has been terrified.

Efrem Lukatsky/AP People cross an improvised path under a destroyed bridge while fleeing the town of Irpin close to Kyiv on Monday,

Dead bodies in the street and looting of supermarkets amid a background of intimidating soldiers meant she was reluctant to leave her apartment, even to get food.

Now Victoria’s mother believes Russia is already trying to assimilate the city, with television cutting local stations in favour of Russian propaganda, and buses now running from Crimea to the city but nowhere else in the Ukraine.

Ului’s husband, Cory, said Faafoi’s promise of a decision to help families in similar situations was “really good” and would give them hope over the next week that help might be coming.

“It’s not nothing, and it could be something.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi is promising a decision within a week on families desperate to bring Ukrainian relatives to New Zealand. (File photo)

Earlier on Tuesday, Faafoi announced the 140 Ukrainian nationals already in New Zealand with a visa that is due to expire by the end of the year would be given an automatic 12-month visa extension.

The 250 Ukrainian nationals offshore with a valid New Zealand visa would be able to come immediately, he said.

“New Zealand was one of the first to give humanitarian support to Ukrainians when Russia invaded, and although we know the numbers are small, we are fast-tracking support for Ukrainians to remain in or return to New Zealand immediately.”