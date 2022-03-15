'We remember': Parliament marks three-year anniversary of Christchurch mosque terror attacks with promise to Muslim New Zealanders

Gamal Fouda, imam of the Masjid An-Nur, the Al-Noor mosque in Christchurch, performs the adhan, or call to prayer. The call is being broadcast nationally to mark the third anniversary of the March 15 Christchurch terrorist attack.

Parliament has again promised to protect Muslim New Zealanders in a motion marking the third anniversary of Christchurch mosque terror attacks.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern led the motion in the House, agreed to by all political parties, on Tuesday afternoon, little more than three years to the moment that a terrorist began entered two Christchurch mosques, killing 51 people and injuring more than 40 people.

The motion echoed that agreed to in the House in the week after the attack, reading: “That this House remember that three years ago today 51 people lost their lives, and more than 40 were injured, in the terror attacks on Christchurch masjidain, that it acknowledge the continuing impact on the Canterbury Muslim Community and Muslim New Zealanders, reassert the promise we as a House to protect Muslim New Zealanders and their right to be safe from fear, and thank all those who have worked so hard to rebuild the impacted communities.”

Ardern said New Zealand remembered the 51 killed, and the injured

“We remember the families who suffered such all-encompassing loss. The communities that embraced them, and we remember the moment where we felt like everything changed around us in an instant.

“I have many reflections from the days and weeks following the attack. Almost every single one of them is a memory, or a lesson, from our Muslim community.

“We were reminded not just in the aftermath of the attack, but across the course of the sentencing process, the strength of courage, unity and determination of our Muslim community.”

Ardern, canvassed the Government’s reforms since the attack, including a ban of semi-automatic rifles, the establishment of the Ministry for Ethnic Communities, the passing of the Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill, and the “Christchurch Call”, a global effort to curb the spread of terror content.

“We have made substantial progress but the work continues, including on our own social cohesion agenda,” she said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff National Party leader Christopher Luxon in the House. (file photo)

National Party leader Christopher Luxon said his party remembered the day with a “heavy heart” and honoured the memories of the victims.

“That day, we saw an atrocity unfold in our streets of a nature that had always seemed so distant and so unlike us. The terrorist's cowardly actions do not bear repeating, other than to say they were so repellent to everything we stand for as New Zealanders.

“It is incumbent on us as parliamentarians to do all we can to keep New Zealand safe.’

Luxon said he had travelled to Christchurch in the immediate aftermath of the attack. He was chief executive of Air New Zealand at the time, and an employee of the company had been killed.

“Lilik Abdul Hamid was an aircraft maintenance engineer in Christchurch and was in the Al Noor Mosque on Deans Avenue,” he said.

“Lilik was a great testament to why New Zealand is infinitely stronger and better because of diversity, and it was a real privilege to meet with Lilik's gracious and incredible family in their home, and it was a special time marked with both tears and laughter.”

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Al Noor Mosque on Deans Ave, Christchurch, one of two mosques in the city that were attacked on March 15, 2019.

Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman said the “wound is still fresh”, three years on.

“We wrap our arms around the survivors, our Muslim community across Aotearoa, and the Ōtautahi Christchurch. As we did then, at vigils, we held our little ones a little tighter as we remembered that little Mucad Ibrahim at three years old, the youngest victim."

She said Muslim New Zealanders had been reporting hate crimes for years, with little recourse "because hate crimes aren’t in our Crimes Act”.

“I know it as my daily truth, as a politician perceived to be Muslim, known to be a refugee. I’ve spoken about the threats I receive, of gun violence, death threats, calls for shotguns to be loaded. Every minority in New Zealand knows this truth.

“As leaders, we have to stop, and listen.”

ACT Party leader David Seymour said his party offered its “sincere and ongoing condolences for the victims of our nation's tragedy in Christchurch, just three short years ago”.

“In the days after that attack, we saw an outpouring of the best of our country. It brought out the best in nearly every single New Zealander as they spontaneously reacted to an act that we as New Zealanders utterly reject, because it is not part of our national character and has no place in this country.”