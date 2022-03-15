Spies stopped 'sensitive' NZ technology reaching foreign military, MPs hear

SIS director-general Rebecca Kitteridge explains the current terror threat level, medium, to MPs at a parliamentary hearing on intelligence and security in March, 2021.

The Security Intelligence Service says it has stopped a person who was helping to provide a foreign state “sensitive” New Zealand technology, which was likely headed for military use.

The spy agency’s director-general, Rebecca Kitteridge, gave a brief insight into the national security issue at a public meeting of Parliament’s powerful Intelligence and Security Committee on Tuesday afternoon, as part of the annual review of both the SIS and the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB).

"We disrupted a New Zealand-based individual who was trying to facilitate the transfer of sensitive New Zealand-based technology to a foreign state. The technology would have highly likely supported that state's military capability,” she said.

It was one example of the significant foreign interference Kitteridge said the SIS was detecting. Further examples were not provided, however Kitteridge said foreign states had “targetted our political, academic, media, and private sectors”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff SIS director Rebecca Kitteridge at a previous Intelligence Security Committee hearing, in 2021.

READ MORE:

* More data surveillance and less privacy? Spy chief says the public must decide

* Security Intelligence Service: 'Realistic possibility' Covid-19 could lead to greater terror threat

* Spies catch out New Zealander working for a foreign intelligence agency



“Some foreign states monitor ethnic communities in New Zealand. Through coercion, pressure and, in some cases, control of foreign language media, they promote the official line of the foreign governments to suppress opposition,” she said.

“Espionage activity likely reduced over the year due to New Zealand's border restrictions. Closed borders, however, did not restrict either the activities of foreign state proxies already in New Zealand, or those using cyber means.”

She said the SIS had helped identify and stop “a range” of extremist threats. These threats were disrupted though “interventions by others to encourage individuals to disengage from violent extremism through to police enforcement action”.

“Today's extremist is more likely to explore and be influenced by a range of ideologies, groups and beliefs online. They cherry-pick from a range of extremist views that may resonate with them.

“I'm particularly concerned by the increasing number of young people we've seen exploring violent and extremist material, mostly online, and some have gone on to express support for extremist violence.”

Cameron Burnell/Fairfax NZ Government Communications Security Bureau director Andrew Hampton. GCSB

GCSB director-general Andrew Hampton said there had been “increasingly sophisticated and impactful” cyber-attacks launched by criminal groups, which were an increasing focus of his bureau.

He said there had been no indication that New Zealand had been targetted by state or criminal actors associated with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and malicious cyber activity connected to the conflict “was not of the scale expected”.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw asked the intelligence chiefs about their ability to tackle “weaponised misinformation” from criminal or state-aligned operators, which posed a more indirect threat to New Zealand’s democracy.

Hampton said this was “tricky” question for the GCSB.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Green Party co-leader James Shaw asked how far the agencies could go in tackling ‘weaponised misinformation’.

“An agency like mine traditionally hasn't had a role in determining whether information is factually correct or not, or going after it. We would probably only been involved if there was clearly a state behind it seeking to cause disruption directly in New Zealand.

“If we were to have a role, then we would probably need a broader set of capabilities than we’ve got, and some different law than we operate under at the moment.

“And there's probably a more fundamental question, is it a role of an intelligence agency with the intrusive powers that we have, to be involved in essentially monitoring the content of social media?”

Spy powers being reviewed

The committee meeting took place on third anniversary of the Christchurch mosque terror attacks. A Royal Commission held into the attacks severely criticised the agencies for “a systemic failure to recognise that there was a threat of extreme right-wing domestic terrorism that was not understood”.

“The 51 Shuhada, those who were injured and traumatised, their families, and their communities are always in our thoughts and particularly today,” Kitteridge said.

As part of reforms promised after the attacks, the Government has begun a review of the Intelligence and Security Act, which gives the agencies their intrusive spying powers.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has appointed Supreme Court judge Sir Terence Arnold and lawyer and board director Matanuku Mahuika to lead the review, which was due to be completed on September 30, according to a statement published on the Ministry of Justice website on Friday.

The terms of reference for the review included whether the law “appropriately balances national, community and individual security with individual privacy and other rights” and whether the law appropriately “enables and controls target discovery” – or the use of spy powers to find people who posed threats.

“It’s inevitable that legislation that was put in place, that was built from the ground up, in 2017, that there are improvements that can be that can be made, and I'm sure they will be identified in the course of that review,” Kitteridge said, at the hearing on Tuesday.

“The review is coming at a timely moment.”