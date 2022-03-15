Green Party co-leaders report MP Elizabeth Kerekere to health authorities over breaking Covid-19 rules

Parliament has passed a sex self-identification bill, allowing people to change the sex on their birth certificate with greater ease. Green MP Dr Elizabeth Kerekere held back tears as she spoke on the bill in the House on Thursday afternoon.

The Green Party’s co-leaders have reported one of their MPs to public health authorities for breaking Covid-19 rules, by taking a flight to Wellington while a close contact of a confirmed case.

Dr Elizabeth Kerekere on Tuesday issued a statement saying after a member of her household tested positive for Covid-19, she had flown to Wellington from her home in Tairāwhiti on Sunday, and was at Parliament for work on Monday.

She tested negative for the virus three times before flying. However, this remained a breach of the rules – MPs are not deemed critical workers meaning they cannot “test to return” to work.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson said Kerekere had left isolation, as a household contact, which “was a breach of the rules” and “wasn't safe”.

Supplied Green Party MP Dr Elizabeth Kerekere at the 2021 Wellington Pride Hikoi. (file photo)

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Grounded Kiwis hand in 23,000 signature petition demanding changes to MIQ

* 'There are safeguards': Parliament progresses new counter-terrorism laws despite concerns

* Green MP defends ‘successful’ hui with Mongrel Mob Kingdom



“We’ve expressed our disappointment. Dr Kerekere has agreed to stand down from the Covid-19 portfolio, and we’ve also stood her down from the health portfolio.”

Davidson said the party would wait to her from health authorities about any “follow-up course of action”.

“She has admitted and apologised for a mistake, and we understand that it’s really important that everybody, including MPs, uphold the rules that are put in place for public safety.

“The rules are very clear, you must isolate as a household contact. The law doesn’t distinguish as to what type of house you might have, or what operation you might have in your household.”

Kerekere, in the statement, said she would “cooperate fully with the authorities for any next steps they might take”.

“I apologise profusely to my constituents, whānau, and colleagues for my mistake, and to everyone who is making huge sacrifices to follow rules that are designed to keep us all safe,” she said.

“I am also sorry for adding to the risk and stress that our healthcare and essential workers on the front line continue to experience two years into a pandemic. As always, I acknowledge our Māori, Pasifika and community providers, who have worked tirelessly to support our hard-to-reach communities.

“I do not want my mistake to distract from this important kaupapa.”

Kerekere said she would make no further comment.

Her statement was issued amid a considerably busy Tuesday afternoon in Parliament, shortly after the resignation of senior National MP Simon Bridges, and a session of Parliament where MPs were expected to commemorate the third anniversary of the Christchurch mosque terror attacks.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was “not fully aware” of all the details of Kerekere’s rule breaking.

“We all know that we're held by a high bar and a high standard, and we only expect of course that all MPs follow the same rules that we ask of the public.”