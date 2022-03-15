Intelligence agencies warned of risk of violent 'anti-authority' protest over Covid-19 measures in November

SIS director-general Rebecca Kitteridge explains the current terror threat level, medium, to MPs at a parliamentary hearing on intelligence and security in March, 2021.

Intelligence agencies had warned of possible "violent protest" in response to the Government’s Covid-19 policies, newly declassified terror reports show.

Terror threat assessments from November 2021, made public on Tuesday afternoon, show the agencies and police were tracking an increase in violent rhetoric coming from politically-motivated, “anti-authority” individuals and groups that opposed vaccination mandates and lockdowns.

“While it is unlikely to result in a terrorist attack in the short term, we cannot discount the possibility of violent protest or sabotage targeting testing or vaccination facilities or other targets perceived to represent the [Covid-19] mitigation programme,” a threat insight report reads.

A terror assessment report said that among a small “but increasingly vocal” number of people espousing threatening rhetoric over the Government’s Covid-19 measures, it was probable “there are individuals ... who have intent to conduct a domestic terrorist attack”.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Police clash with protesters as they remove tents and camping equipment from the occupation site on Parliament’s ground, on March 2, 2022.

READ MORE:

* Police intervened in two potential mass shootings within weeks of March 15, counter-terrorism hui hears

* More data surveillance and less privacy? Spy chief says the public must decide

* Security Intelligence Service: 'Realistic possibility' Covid-19 could lead to greater terror threat



“We have low confidence in this assessment due to limited understanding of the degree of intent held by PMVE [politically-motivated violent extremists] adherents.”

The warning came less than three months before an anti-mandate and anti-vaccination protest descended on Parliament and occupied both the grounds and surrounding streets for 23 days.

The occupation, which was organised by a disparate collection of groups opposed to Covid-19 mandates, attracted hundreds of peaceful protesters over the weeks but was also host to threats of violence and conspiracy theories. Protesters at times clashed with police, and among demands called for an end to Covid-19 measures and the Government itself.

Braden Fastier/Stuff A stool is thrown at police officers, who push occupiers off Parliament’s grounds on March 2, 2022.

It ended in a violent riot on March 2, with occupiers lighting fires and throwing bricks as police pushed them out of their camp.

The risk posed by politically-motivated extremists who opposed Covid restrictions appears to have become a pre-eminent concern for the national security agencies, as the opposition to Government policies increased in the past year.

“The vast majority of those opposed to [Covid-19] mitigation programmes are overwhelmingly peaceful and are driven by a diverse set of ideological frameworks and personal grievances,” the terror insight report reads.

“We judge, however, that the volume and nature of the rhetoric as a legitimate response to public policy ... this, combined with individuals’ personal grievances, increased the likelihood that individuals will be radicalised and inspired to mobilise to violence.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff A fire lit on the grounds of Parliament by anti-mandate protesters, as police remove them from their occpuation camp on March 2, 2022.

The report also said the 2021 New Lynn terror attack in which Islamic State adherent Ahamed Aathill Mohamed Samsudeen stabbed supermarket shoppers was “unlikely to have an enduring influence on New Zealand’s threat environment”.

The terror reports – a “threat insight” report from November 23, and a “threat assessment” report from December 6 – were produced by the Combined Threat Assessment Group (CTAG), a collection of agencies including the Security Intelligence Service (SIS), Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB), and police.

The December report said New Zealand’s terror threat remained at “medium”, or “a terrorist attack is feasible and could well occur” but no specific or credible plans were known about.

The reports were made public by the SIS, after its director-general Rebecca Kitteridge fronted Parliament’s powerful Intelligence and Security Committee on Tuesday afternoon. Neither Kitteridge, GCSB director Andrew Hampton, nor the MPs on the committee spoke directly about the reports.

Kitteridge said the threat assessment reports were produced using both classified and open source intelligence.