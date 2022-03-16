Trashed Parliament grounds reopen, occupation likened to home invasion feeling

Wellington needs to find a way heal from the “emotional feeling of a home invasion” after the acrimonious occupation of its central city streets, mayor Andy Foster says.

Parliament grounds were officially reopened to the public on Wednesday, after being closed for two weeks while a clean-up occurred following the 23-day anti-mandate occupation .

They had been set alight and trashed as the protest descended into a riot on March 2 when police moved in to shut it down.

A ceremony jointly held by Speaker Trevor Mallard and Te Ātiawa Taranaki included local church leaders, school representatives, iwi, council staff and local business owners.

Te Whakapiki Mōuri aimed to reawaken the life force of the tūpuna whenua (ancestral lands) of the iwi, and healing the wounds of recent events, Mallard said in a pre-event statement.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Protesters set fires, including burning Parliament’s playground, as they resisted police action to move them off the grounds on March 2.

Mayor Andy Foster said he wanted to acknowledge the re-opening coincided with the three-year anniversary of the mosque attacks and he felt, like Christchurch, the capital needed to find a way heal from “the emotional feeling of a home invasion”.

“Here was a group of people that come into our city and interrupted our right to move around our city freely and without fear,” he said.

KEVIN STENT Contractors continue to prepare the grounds at Parliament on Tuesday afternoon

Te Pouhuaki national librarian Rachel Esson said the protests had been a very distressing time for many of 300 staff.

Esson said being welcomed back on to Parliament was "very moving". She was inspired by Taranaki Whānui spokesman Kara Puketapu-Dentice's words about the need not to rewrite the history of what had occurred, but to work to understand what had happened as a result of the protests.

She felt the city's healing would involve conversation about the issues the protest brought to the fore.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Parliament grounds officially reopening to the public this morning, after the 23-day anti-mandate occupation left them cut off to the city.

The Backbencher pub owner Alistair Boyce said attending the reopening was "an honour and a privilege".

"I hope that we never see a society like New Zealand split asunder by policies like mandates again," he said.

Boyce said he hoped to reopen in a fortnight, but his business was still struggling to deal with the effects of the red light protection framework and the mandates beyond the aftermath of the protest.

"Hospitality has been marginalised. As a small business owner, I have been marginalised, even though I am absolutely pro-vaccine."

Boyce said work needed to be done to encourage people back into the central business district and to supporting the local economy and that was difficult under the current mandate.

STUFF Anti-Covid mandate protesters were cleared from Parliament grounds in Wellington by NZ police. (Video first published on March 2, 2022)

"Making the whole population scared to go out is unsustainable. You might as well close the whole CBD ... it just becomes a ghetto."

Mallard said a community event for the reopening would be held in the future when Covid-19 protection measures allowed.

He acknowledged the disruption the protests had caused and said he was proud Parliament grounds would remain open and accessible for Wellingtonians “to use this space as a thoroughfare, to sit down with their children, to eat their lunch, to submit their petitions and to stage their protests”.

Police have destroyed most of the property confiscated from protesters, after it was classified as a nuisance under the Health Act.