National's Nicola Willis says Grant Robertson is 'gaslighting' public on cost of living

Nicola Willis will take on the National Party's finance portfolio, while Chris Bishop moves to number 3 on the list.

National’s newly minted finance spokesperson Nicola Willis has pressed Finance Minister Grant Roberston on the increased cost of living, accusing him of “gaslighting” the public.

Willis, who is also the deputy leader of the National Party, was appointed to the role on Wednesday following Simon Bridges’ retirement from politics. In her first question time as finance spokesperson, Willis used personal anecdotes from people she said had written to her about their struggle to make ends meet.

She first accused Robertson of gaslighting – a type of psychological manipulation – the public, which Speaker Trevor Mallard ruled was out of order, meaning it was against the standing orders of the House of Representative.

She tried again with the term patronising, which was also ruled out of order, but was able to proceed with “trying to fool” the public “by claiming his statistics prove they are getting ahead under his Government when they know they are not?”

Willis also pressed Robertson on a potential “brain drain” of young adults when travel resumes, as well as high rent costs.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Nicola Willis speaks for the first time as National’s new finance spokesperson.

“Is he concerned by surveys showing one in the under 35-year-olds are planning to leave New Zealand in the next five years, and does he agree with the economist Tony Alexander who says we could soon see a brain drain of Kiwis attracted to Australia by lower house prices, lower cost of living, [and] higher incomes?”

But Robertson hit back, asking whether National planned to ban the OE, and said wages had kept up with inflation.

“What we do know is that in New Zealand today we have the largest number of New Zealanders in work in modern history...the lowest rate of unemployment and a Government that’s backing a productive economy,” he said.

“In contrast we have a National Party offering tax cuts to the richest New Zealanders and two bucks – two bucks – a week for those on lower incomes.”

Psychologists use the term gaslighting to refer to a type of manipulation where someone is trying to get another person to question their own reality, memory or perceptions.

There were also testy interactions between Mallard and National’s Chris Bishop. Bishop moved to number three ranking in the party and pick up the housing portfolio from Willis and infrastructure portfolio from Bridges.

Dr Shane Reti was promoted to number four on National’s front bench and Paul Goldsmith to number five – a jump from number 12.