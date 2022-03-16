'Safe areas' abortion law passes with large majority in Parliament

Labour MP Louisa Wall said the safe areas amendment bill, passed on Wednesday evening, would provide safe access to abortion facilities for women and healthcare providers.

A law creating “safe areas” around abortion facilities has been passed by Parliament .

The Contraception, Sterilisation, and Abortion (Safe Areas) Amendment Bill passed its third reading with a 108-12 majority in the House on Wednesday evening.

The bill will allow “safe areas” of no more than 150 metres around abortion facilities. It is illegal for people to obstruct, film in an intimidating manner, dissuade or protest against those trying to access abortion within these zones.

The bill was sought by Labour MP Louisa Wall, and went to a conscience vote, meaning MPs did not have to vote along party lines.

It passed with 108 votes in favour of the bill and 12 votes against. Nine dissenting votes came from National Party MPs, and three from Labour.

The entire Act, Green and Māori parties voted in favour of the bill.

Creating a safe area will be administered by the Ministry of Health. It must be recommended by the Health Minister in consultation with the Justice Minister.

Wall said she was “extremely proud” of the bill, and the cross-party support it received.

Abortion was a difficult decision for many women, Wall said, and women deserved privacy, respect and safety in accessing those services.

PARLIAMENT TV Louisa Wall speaking for the Abortion Legislation Bill back in early 2021 - Committee Stage - Part 2 - Video 13.

“From my point of view this is about upholding the rights of women to bodily autonomy, upholding the rights of women to make choices about their healthcare,” Wall said.

“Abortion is a health issue between a woman and her doctor. And like any patient going to their doctor they should be safe from abuse and protest.”

She had heard that protests outside abortion facilities had increased since the Abortion Legislation Act came into effect two years ago.

Wall had originally tried to include the safe areas amendment into that law, but MPs didn’t get it over the line.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Act Party leader David Seymour originally disagreed with the safe areas amendment, but voted for it, once the word “communicate” was taken out.

Act Party leader David Seymour was originally against the amendment, and had tried to pass a provision prohibiting it in the law.

But Seymour voted for the bill on Wednesday, following changes made in the select committee process.

Originally, the amendment made it illegal to “communicate” with a person in a safe area “in a manner that an ordinary reasonable person would know would cause emotional distress to a protected person”.

The word “communicate” was taken out in the select committee process.

Wall said the amendment as it passed balanced freedom of expression with the right for women to access healthcare safely.

People could still protest 150 metres away, or silently pray if they wished, she said.

“What we're saying is that within a 150-metre zone of accessing a health service, nobody has the right to question a woman's right to choose abortion as a health service, or a pregnant person's right to choose abortion as a health service.”