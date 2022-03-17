Labour MPs block justice select committee hearing on Parliament riot

Anti-Covid mandate protesters were cleared from Parliament grounds in Wellington by NZ police. (Video first published on March 2, 2022)

Labour MPs on the justice select committee have blocked a hearing sought by National Party MPs on the occupation and riot at Parliament.

Parliament staff and contractors have this week continued to repair the damage caused to Parliament and its grounds by anti-vaccination and anti-mandate protesters, after a 23-day occupation ended in a fiery, violent riot earlier this month.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Police clash with protesters as they remove tents and camping equipment from the occupation site on day 23 of the anti-mandate protests at Parliament.

National MPs on the select committee, which met on Thursday morning, asked for it to call a hearing with Police Commissioner Andrew Coster about the occupation and its outcome – a request denied by the Labour majority on the committee.

"We should have political accountability,” National Party justice spokesman Paul Goldsmith said.

“This was a major event in the life of the city. Wellingtonians were severely disrupted, and it was an unprecedented event on the parliamentary ground, huge amount of damage, big social division, and it carried on for a very extended period of time,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Party justice spokesman Paul Goldsmith said the Justice Select Committee should be able to ask the police commissioner questions about the recent occupation of Parliament’s grounds.

"We want to ask some basic questions of the police commissioner, particularly about the early days, what they've learned from the process, what information they had leading up to it around threats, why it was allowed to develop as it had, and how they ultimately resolved it.

“It staggers me that the Government would not be wanting to hear that.”

Labour MP Ginny Andersen, chairwoman of the committee, said the request for a hearing on the occupation was denied as the committee “considered that the IPCA (Independent Police Conduct Authority) was the appropriate place for the review of police operational activities”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Justice Select Committee chairwoman Ginny Andersen. The MP and her Labour colleagues on the committee voted against holding a hearing on the recent Parliament occupation and riot.

The IPCA has been expected to review the police’s handling of the occupation, having received more than 1600 complaints about the matter. Police also conducted post-operation reviews.

Police Minister Poto Williams said she it was for the IPCA to review the police’s response to the occupation, “given that there is operational separation from the minister”.

“As I understand it, the police are still in the middle of their investigation of the protest, and I'm unsure where the review may or may not be at, but it's my view that the place it should sit is with the IPCA.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has previously said she expected Parliament’s business committee may also review Parliament’s handling of the occupation. There has been no indication such a review may take place in the weeks since the occupation ended.