New Zealand's first round of Russia sanctions includes Vladimir Putin, Russian bank, and tech firm

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta speaks on the Russia Sanctions Bill as its introduced into the House to be urgently passed on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

The Government’s first round of Russia sanctions have targeted President Vladimir Putin and his key supporters, Russian-backed militia, technology manufacturers, and a state-backed bank.

The first tranche of sanctions under the Russia Sanctions Act, which was passed last week, were published in legislation on midnight Thursday, after being signed off by Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro.

Putin and 12 others on the sanctions list have been banned from travelling to New Zealand, from having ships or aircraft owned, controlled, or chartered by them entering the country, and have been prohibited from having assets in New Zealand.

Russian businessman Alexander Abramov, who has considerable assets in New Zealand, does not appear on the sanctions list. Abramov has not been sanctioned by the UK, US, or Europe, though his associate Roman Abramovich has been.

Among the newly-sanctioned Russians were: Russian prime minister Mikhail Mishustin, former prime minister Dmitry Medvedev, head of the FSB intelligence agency Alexander Bortnikov, and Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Russia’s state-backed PSB bank, one of 19 entities targeted, will not be able to have New Zealand assets, or provide services to New Zealanders under the sanctions.

New Zealanders will similarly be prevented from dealing with Russian-backed militias such as the Donbass People’s Militia, the Cossack National Guard, or with Russian technology firms JSC Integral and JSC Research and Production Corporation.

A further 364 Russians linked to with political and military ties have been added to New Zealand's travel ban list. No-one with apparent ties to New Zealand has appeared on the sanctions list, so far.

“This is just the start with more sanctions coming over the next few weeks,” Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said, in a statement on Friday morning.

“We expect to progressively announce more substantive sanctions as officials work through the appropriate process required under legislation.

“Officials are working around the clock to produce designations under our legal thresholds, and the Government intends to roll out regulations as swiftly as possible. This includes looking into Russian people with notable investments in New Zealand.”

The Government has so far not commented on whether Abramov, who owns a luxury lodge in Northland’s Helena Bay and through his financial front Targa Capital has completed 11 housing projects, including two KiwiBuild projects, will face sanctions.

Until Friday, Abramov was chairman of Evraz, a Russian steel manufacturer which he owns a fifth of.

Chris Seel, Abramov's representative in New Zealand, told Stuff the Government hadn't been in contact around any form of sanctions against Abramov or Evraz.

Mahuta has previously said the Government's Russia sanctions law “doesn't mean that someone who is Russian and wealthy will automatically be a target”.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced the first tranche of Russia sanctions.

On Friday, three weeks into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine ambassador Kateryna Zelenko told MPs on Parliament’s foreign affairs and trade select committee the country was “grateful" for New Zealand’s support through sanctions.

But pressuring Russia “is only one side to the coin”.

“The utmost importance for us is to save lives of people. Every Ukrainian is now targeted by the Russian troops and in this vein we would very much appreciate if New Zealand continues humanitarian assistance and other types of aid aimed at supporting people on the ground,” Zelenko said.