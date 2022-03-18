Covid-19: National Party calls for pandemic restrictions to be phased back

National Party leader Christopher Luxon is pressing the Government to shift to a five-day isolation period and for vaccine mandates, the traffic light framework and pre-departure testing to be scrapped once the border opens to Australia.

Luxon will hold a press conference, along with the party’s Covid-19 spokesman Chris Bishop, in Lower Hutt on Friday morning.

“As we come through the peak of Omicron, it’s time to phase out restrictions and allow people to get back to normal. This is particularly important for businesses, which have often borne the brunt of restrictions like gathering limits, vaccine passes and scanning in,” Luxon said.

Bishop said the Government should drop all scanning requirements for businesses and scrap vaccine passes for all but large indoor events, drop all vaccine mandates for young people aged under 18, and move to a five-day isolation period.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff National leader Christopher Luxon is pushing for the Government to shift to a five-day isolation period.

Once the border reopens to Australians on April 13, the Government should then scrap the Traffic Light Framework altogether, abolish pre-departure testing, and phase out all vaccine mandates, with health workers to be phased out last, he said.

“The public health rationale for vaccine passes just isn’t there anymore, and they are now putting unjustified limits on people’s rights. It will be logistically impossible to apply the vaccine pass system to Australians anyway, and we’ll be a month on from the Omicron peak by then,” Bishop said.

Mandates had created a “real sense of division” particularly around kids sport, he said.

“The Government’s instinct should be to remove restrictions on normal life as soon as they’re no longer justified, not to hang on to them until there is zero risk. Of course, if the risk changes in the future we can always put the framework back in place.”