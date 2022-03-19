Points of Order: As the National Party gathers steam, the ACT Party feels spurned

Snippets and observations from around Parliament from our Press Gallery team.

OPINION: The Opposition is gathering steam, as two polls have now confirmed. And, clearly concerned, the Government tried to win some points with the voting public – with a hastily arranged fuel tax cut.

Whether this will move the dial politically is yet to be seen. But the fact remains: The National Party is in better shape now than it has been in what has been a fairly miserable two years for Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition.

And, with some nostalgia for a former golden era, former National leader Simon Bridges suddenly announced he was leaving Parliament with days or weeks notice.

The inevitable question that arises with a sudden resignation: What’s the real reason? But there appears no scandal in the backdrop. Bridges himself answered this question by saying, if there was, he would be staying in Parliament to fight his way through. His history (the Jamie Lee-Ross saga, ahem) bears this out.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Remembering the good days. Simon Bridges has decided to bow out of politics, just as the National Party regains some of its old form.

After 14 years in Parliament, Bridges wanted to correct the record about comments that were made when he first started. Following the surprise announcement, Stuff published a retrospective piece which recalled a comment from 2008 that Bridges was “a bit on the young side and looked like he used moisturiser”. He later told Stuff his wrinkle-free skin used to stand out to many, but he said: “I never used moisturiser!”

His final question time, as the Opposition finance spokesman, ended with Bridges being granted an extra question by Speaker Trevor Mallard. He used it to ask Finance Minister Grant Robertson, “Will I always be his favourite National finance spokesperson?”

And a supplementary: “What will he miss most about me?” Robertson said he liked how Bridges did “not take himself too seriously”.

Bridges’ departure was sudden. At the start of Wednesday, his name was down to ask Robertson a question at Question Time. Within hours, this changed: deputy leader Nicola Willis had been appointed to the job.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Party’s new finance spokesperson for National Nicola Willis speaks for the first time in that role, during Question Time.

For some, this might have been a surprise. It appeared the broad consensus was that Chris Bishop would take the role: He’s a proven scrapper in the House, and his job as Covid-19 spokesman appears to be winding down as the Government’s pandemic policy response does.

Not that Willis wasn’t considered a strong contender. Stuff political journalist Bridie Witton rightly called it, saying she would take the job. And from the get-go, Willis was out to prove why in a Question Time showdown with Robertson.

“Why does he keep gaslighting New Zealanders by claiming his stats prove–,” she started, before Mallard cut her off.

“Why does he keep patronising New Zealanders by claiming–,” she tried again, before Mallard again interrupted.

“Why does he keep trying to fool New Zealanders by claiming his statistics prove they're getting ahead under his Government when they know they're not?”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The naughtiest boy in class has been moved to the front row.

The slight reshuffle of National’s top-ranks also upped the ante for another long-running skirmish: Bishop v Mallard.

Bishop’s promotion to the number three spot in the party hierarchy meant, in the House, he changed seats to being immediately to Mallard’s left. Closer to the Speaker’s diminishing earshot.

“The member, for the fifth or sixth time today from a seat very close to me, referred to me in his interjection. He knows what the rules are, he's not a stupid member, I can only assume he's doing it deliberately,” Mallard said, to the naughty kid in the class who’s been put in the front row.

But all this attention on the National Party has left another feeling ignored. The ACT Party had grown accustomed to being the only serious opposition party in the room, during Judith Collins’ ill-fated stint as National Party leader.

But with Christopher Luxon’s brand of competent managerialism at the helm, suddenly the second-biggest party in Parliament is getting noticed again.

Luxon on Friday called for the Government to end the vaccine pass system immediately. It was a classic Opposition move to get an easy win: Call for something the Government is sure to do in a week or so, because it’s easier to write a press release than unwind a substantial policy.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Stuff Spare a thought for David Seymour, whose party ACT doesn’t get as many thoughts as they used too.

ACT, in what can only be read as a frustrated response, put out a “re-issue” of a press release from February 24, almost a month ago, when the party called for the same thing, also using the phrase “time to move on”.

Another amusing confirmation that ACT has resumed its role as the second-rate opposition party will likely come with the inevitable Tauranga by-election. The party’s previous Tauranga candidate, who in all likelihood will be selected to run again, sounds like a National Party knock-off: Cameron Luxton.

Maybe confusing the voter is as sound a strategy as any, as ACT must have when it ran a second candidate called David Seymour in the Whangārei electorate in 2020.

But, media attention isn’t always that fun. ACT’s deputy leader Brooke van Velden faced almost ten minutes of serious probing on her party’s stance on the new history curriculum on Thursday. ACT believes the curriculum focuses too much on colonialism and not enough on a “positive view of history”.

Van Velden ended up having to repeat a similar answer over and over as the questions from reporters got quite personal – at one point she was asked if her ancestors were described as savages when she was in school. Ouch.