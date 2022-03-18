'We stand for democracy': Ex-National MP Matt King launches anti-mandate party

Anti-Covid mandate protesters were cleared from Parliament grounds in Wellington by NZ police. (Video first published on March 2, 2022)

Former National politician and Northland MP Matt King has launched an anti-mandate political party standing for “freedom of choice” and unity.

King, a Northland beef farmer, launched the DemocracyNZ Party on Friday afternoon after resigning from the National Party in February.

The party stood for “democracy and uniting all Kiwis through our common values”, he said.

“It is a party that stands for freedom of choice, freedom of expression, and access and inclusion for all New Zealanders. It is a party that promotes unity and not discrimination or division.”

While “Covid-19" and “anti-mandate” are not part of the party’s official website, King has been clear on his views against the vaccine mandates, saying they were undemocratic.

“[DemocracyNZ] is a party that will stand up and speak out against the nonsense we’ve seen with the vaccine mandates,” King said in a Facebook video launching the party on Friday.

King spent some time at the Parliament anti-mandate protest in Wellington, which ended on March 2.

He has also supported Police and Defence Force personnel in their High Court bid against the vaccine mandate, which was won on February 25.

Justice Francis Cooke​ set the mandate aside on religious grounds and the right to refuse medical treatment.

Aside from King, who will be the party leader, no other members of the party have been announced.

King was National’s Northland MP from 2017 to 2020, when he lost the seat to Labour’s Willow-Jean Prime.

During his term, he controversially said “climate change is natural and mankind's impact is minimal”.

King is also a former police officer and detective.