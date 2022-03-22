Mental health: New report shows significant challenges but not a mental health 'crisis', director general of health says

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says there is a significant challenge in mental health in New Zealand, but is it not at crisis point. (File photo)

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says there isn’t a mental health crisis despite a new Government report finding ballooning specialists wait times for children and adolescents, and increased antidepressant and antipsychotic medication dispensing for young people.

All mental health services for children and adolescents are short at least a quarter of clinical roles, with the deficit as high as 40 per cent in Wellington, despite a huge $1.9 billion investment in mental health from the Labour Government as part of its wellbeing budget in 2019.

“We are not a huge fan of the word crisis because I think it's used really liberally,” Bloomfield said during a 1pm Covid-19 briefing in Wellington. "There is no doubt we have significant mental health issues and challenges in the country.”

Bloomfield said two thirds of the funding had gone towards the health system, with a new range of primary care services as a result. There were also a number of hospital-level initiatives underway to grow the workforce, but there was a shortage of psychiatrists and psychologists around the world.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National’s Matt Doocey says more needs to be done to ensure the funding gets to those who need it. (File photo)

“There is a range of services available now through general practice, through Māori and Pacific and new providers that were simply not there three years ago, and that's where the focus has been. And part of the reason for that investment is to try and avoid the need for people to then require more specialists.”

But a new report from the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission said while the $1.9b investment was “a promising start”, much more was needed to address the pressure on specialist services caring for those with the most severe needs. On top of this, the Government needed a plan.

“The will for improvement and good intent is not enough – transformation requires strong leadership and a well-managed plan to execute change,” the report, released on Tuesday, said.

It found antidepressant dispensations for young people – aged 15 to 24 – have increased by 21 per cent in 12 months. This was compared to an 8 per cent increase for the total population. Antipsychotics initial dispensing had also increased by 18 per cent.

Youth mental health services were increasingly failing to meet wait time targets, with only 65 per cent of young people aged 19 and under seen in the first three weeks of their referral, and 87 per cent within eight weeks, in the 12 months ending March 2021.

“Despite the prioritisation of youth in Government policy – including the Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy, and the focus on increasing access to support for young people – these wait times have gotten worse for young people since 2017/18,” the report said.

National Party mental health spokesman Matt Doocey ​said he had spoken to a large amount of primary mental health services who hadn’t received any funding, while hospital services were worsening.

“As the report states, access to services haven’t increased...waiting lists are growing, there’s an increasing number of staff shortages, and when you talk to the children and adolescent mental health teams they are saying they are raising this with the Government but they’re just getting no response,” he said.

Health Minister Andrew Little also announced funding for 234 new-entry places for registered nurses to specialise in mental health.

Little hoped the recruitment campaign, launched on Tuesday, would double the number of nurses entering mental healthcare.