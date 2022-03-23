Covid-19: Winding back restrictions too soon could cause second Omicron wave - epidemiologist

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet will wait until Wednesday to reveal its decision about vaccine passes.

Winding back pandemic Covid-19 restrictions too soon could cause a second Omicron wave, leading epidemiologist Michael Baker warns,​ ahead of the Government announcing changes to vaccine passes, mandates, and the protection framework.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will at 11am on Wednesday announce the Government’s plan for managing the virus, after Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield warned the virus will continue to shape people’s lives even as Omicron infections appear to have peaked.

Baker said the Government should take a considered approach as Omicron’s BA.2 subvariant causes second waves around the world. Waning immunity as the country heads into winter – and removing measures to limit the virus’ spread - could provoke a second wave.

“We are very much precariously pointed on the top of the mountain and we have got to safely navigate down the other side," he said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will announce changes to pandemic restrictions in Wellington.

“Cases are going up in some parts of the country, hospitalisations at a record high, it’s a bit early to risk adding more fuel to the fire.”

Baker said vaccine passes were no longer fit for purpose because they hadn’t kept up with the need for a third dose to combat Omicron.

Mandates for aged care, healthcare and first responders – police, armed forces, fire, and custodial staff – should stay, but many professions didn’t need to be mandated.

Indoor mask use for some indoor environments, such as public transport, should also stay – as should vaccine requirements for overseas travellers.

Infectious diseases and pandemic expert professor Michael Baker says there could be a second Omicron wave is restrictions are wound back too soon.

Professor Michael Plank, from the University of Canterbury’s School of Mathematics and Statistics and a principal investigator at Te Pūnaha Matatini, said it was the right time to review the vaccine pass system.

“The vaccine passes have been incredibly important over the Delta period and at start of the Omicron wave as well, but they’re losing effectiveness as a tool to reduce transmission.”

It was likely mandates will be scaled back but used in a more targeted approach – such as in healthcare and aged residential care.

But it was too early to be easing any restrictions.

“Just generally I think it's probably a bit early right now to be easing the settings that we have under the Covid protection framework,” he said.

Bloomfield on Tuesday said he didn’t personally brief Cabinet members as he often did in the first two years of the pandemic and during the elimination strategy.

There were 20,907 community cases and 15 more deaths on Tuesday. As many as 1016 people were hospitalised with the virus, with 25 in an intensive care or high dependency care unit.