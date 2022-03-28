Solomon Islands-China security deal is 'gravely concerning', PM Jacinda Ardern says

Kiwi police officers and soldiers are heading to the Solomon Islands after unrest in the capital, Honiara.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has described a security deal being forged between Solomon Islands and China as “gravely concerning”.

Ardern, speaking to RNZ on Monday morning, fended off criticism of the Government’s effort in the Pacific and said “we see very little reason in terms of the Pacific security for such a need in such a presence”.

“We do see this as gravely concerning,” Ardern said.

“We were in contact with the Solomon Islands, even at leader level, myself and the [Solomon Islands] prime minister, at the end of last year. Even then there was talk of China's presence as they were looking to regain stability after some significant disruption in-country.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says a security deal between Solomon Islands and China is “gravely concerning”.

“We expressed concern over the direction of travel that Solomons was taking in terms of the security arrangements with China.”

Details of the deal between China and Pacific Island nation emerged on Thursday evening, with a purported draft copy of the arrangement showing Solomon Islands could provide China’s military access to the country for “its own needs”, such as replenishing ships and protecting personnel.

The Solomon Islands government, in a statement late Friday, confirmed it was working on “diversifying” its security partnerships with China and the agreement would include a “development dimension”.

The Solomon Islands government’s increasingly close relationship with China has caused domestic unrest and, in December, New Zealand joined Australia, Papua New Guinea and Fiji in sending defence force and police personnel to Solomon Islands to help restore order after rioting in the capital, Honiara.

“If you look at the example of the recent unrest that the Solomon Islands have experienced ... Australia and New Zealand combined had personnel, vessels, and a presence there to support the stability in-country, demonstrating that the need to reach beyond our own region for such support just wasn't there,” Ardern said.

She said Solomon Islands was a sovereign nation and “of course absolutely entitled to pursue their own security arrangements”.

“But actually, as a region, and I say as a region, the Pacific island nations in particular coming together and actually asking the question 'Well, what gaps are there?’ ... so that we're not having to look beyond our own Pacific family.”

Ardern said she wanted to “directly challenge” criticism from former foreign minister Winston Peters, who was deputy prime minister in a Labour-coalition government led by Ardern last term.

Peters, in an interview with RNZ, said government ministers should have visited the Pacific since he left the job, and New Zealand governments had for decades underserved the Pacific: “We should have accelerated, not backed off.”

“He seems to be implying that what is happening here in the relationship between the Solomons and China is new,” Ardern said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Former deputy prime minister Winston Peters and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern arrive at the Beehive in 2020.

“The Solomon Islands that switched its recognition to China – from obviously the previous relationship that they had there with Taiwan – in 2019, when he was, of course in his role. And it was a development that had been under way for some time. It was not new.”

Ardern said 60 per cent of New Zealand’s aid spending went to the Pacific, and the country had strong relationships in the region.

“We have of course respected the fact that our neighbours have closed their borders during Covid. And now that we have the opportunity to travel into the Pacific safely and be welcomed, we are doing so.”

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta will travel to Fiji on Monday. Defence Minister Peeni Henare last week visited both Fiji and Australia.