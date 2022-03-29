Anti-poverty campaigners say families still 'locked in poverty' despite benefit increases

Sole parent advocate Leanne Inder says unpaid child support is driving single women further into poverty.

Government boosts to benefits still leave families in poverty and need to go further if the poorest households are to be supported amid sharp increases in the cost of living, a group of leading anti-poverty campaigners say.

Benefits will be boosted for the second time on Friday, leaving some families up to $55 better off a week - above the rates recommended by the Government's Welfare Expert Advisory Group in 2019. But the Fairer Future collaboration says this still leaves the most hard-up families “locked in poverty” and facing shortfalls of up to $300 a week.

“Since then prices have gone up - food has gone up, petrol has gone up, rent has gone up,” Max Harris, a political author and spokesman​ for the group, said.

He warned the cost of inaction now will only cost the country more in the coming years.

“When we consider the downstream costs of people not going to their GP to the health system, the downstream costs for education and the justice system…the Government can borrow more right now but for a sound investment. This is a sound investment”

KidsCan The children of out-of-work parents are still struggling despite benefit increases, campaigners say. (File photo)

Their research, released on Tuesday, compared WEAG family cost estimates - inflation-adjusted for 2022 - to Government estimates of April 2022 benefit entitlements.

It found an out-of-work couple with three children receiving Jobseeker will need around $300 extra a week to meet their total costs, including children’s sport and contingency for unexpected bills.

To meet just their core costs, including everyday necessities such as rent, food and power, they still need an additional $165 a week.

A sole parent with three children will require around $240 more a week to meet total costs (almost a quarter - 23 per cent - more income), or an additional $111 a week solely to meet core costs.

The calculations didn’t include other costs many families also face – including debt repayments, Harris said.

“These are just model households and there are some families, households and individuals doing it much, much worse,” he said.

“It shows the need for change and the need for the Government to prioritise change for people on income support.”

Group spokeswoman Brooke Stanely Pao, who is coordinator at Auckland Action Against Poverty, ​said the pandemic and increasing inflation were placing huge pressures on those living in poverty.

SUPPLIED Auckland Action Against Poverty co-ordinator Brooke Stanley Pao is a spokeswoman for the Fairer Future collaboration. (File photo)

“The rising cost of living is unbearable for people and families on the ground,” she said. “It is extremely unjust and unfair.”

Nick Stoneman, a volunteer chief executive at the Disability Advisory Trust,​ said his own disability allowance would go up $3.90 a week as a result of the $3.3b boost to working-age benefits.

”It is not even going to cover the price of a bottle of milk,” he said.

”By the time I have paid my rent I have very little money left for food. I am lucky, I am able to cope, but it’s really, really hard to do.”

The group, which is a collaboration between groups such as the Child Poverty Action Group and Action Station and the Disability Advisory Trust, is calling for the Government to increase core benefits to a standard liveable income.

It is also calling for the Government to raise the minimum wage to a living wage, increase the disability allowance and overhaul relationship rules, as well as drop sanctions which penalise people not fulfilling their looking-for-work obligations, and wipe debts with the Ministry of Social Development.