'Relentless' abuse against women MPs on the rise

Christchurch councillor Sara Templeton approaches Netsafe after a fake social media account was used to troll her and other female politicians.

A rising tide of “deeply sexist” abuse and threats against women MPs is part of a concerted effort to push them out of public office, an expert says.

Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard said abuse has ramped up in the past five years, with personalised vitriol often directed at women MPs pushing them to set up home security systems and seek Parliament support. It comes after a campaign of misogynistic online trolling against left-wing female politicians was discovered.

“It is very concerning ... and deeply sexist,” Mallard said of increasing threats.

Marianne Elliott, a co-director at research, training and consultancy organisation The Workshop said Māori and queer MPs had faced abuse for decades, but now all women MPs were targets.

Women MPs are facing increasing threats of violence and sexual violence.

“It is all part of a concerted effort to get women out of public leadership roles,” Elliott, who has a background in human rights law, research and advocacy, said. “The thing I always come back to is what can be done about it. Awareness isn’t going to wash here.”

She said the trend had a chilling effect on democracy, discouraging women from participating in political conversations, and called for regulation against tech platforms which allow abuse against women to flourish.

The 2019 Debbie Francis review into harmful behaviour at Parliament found 24 per cent of MPs, ministers and their staff who were surveyed experienced bullying or harassment from members of the public.

It was common for MPs to describe threats of physical violence – often via letter or social media – from constituents or members of the public, including death threats.

Green MP Golriz Ghahraman had to have a security escort at all times following a series of death threats in 2019 and still faces threats of sexual violence and other abusive messages relating to her ethnicity and gender.

Green MP Golriz Ghahraman's had to have a police escort after a series of death threats.

“It’s about silencing women,” she said.

It wasn’t enough to tell MPs to ignore online abuse, she said, because communicating online was a part of their job. She feared others with a similar background to hers would be deterred from entering politics or contributing to political discussions after seeing the abuse she faces.

ACT MP Karen Chhour ​said her male colleagues faced abuse, but it wasn’t personal.

“[It’s not] anger towards politics, it can become about our appearance,” she said. “It’s about how they feel we should be representing women.”

The personal attacks were stressful for her family, and she had made improvements to her home security as a result. But she feared she could one day find it was no longer safe for her to live a normal life in the public eye.

“I would hate for us to get to the point where I’d be too frightened to do that.”

Former Deputy Prime Minister and National MP Paula Bennett faced “relentless” abuse in person and online, with personalised attacks and threats of sexual violence while in office.

Paula Bennett faced high volumes of abuse and threats when she was in office.

“I just genuinely feel for those going through it,” she said. "It brought my family into it, my husband ... you are a beacon of people’s misery.”

She wouldn’t describe in-person violent threats she faced for fear of inspiring copycats, and said speaking up was likely to provoke a new wave of abuse.

But while she felt supported by her party at the time, she didn’t want to highlight what was happening to her.

“You are really just trying to make it go away,” she said. “There is also peculiarity in terms of that it’s not just you, it’s about your whole political party – you don’t want to be the news for two days.”