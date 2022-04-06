'No more vodka' as Government hikes import tariffs on Russia

Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta speaks on the Russia sanctions bill that the Government will seek to pass into law this week.

The Government has placed an “effective ban” on Russian imports, including vodka, by hiking tariffs while also banning export of technology and machinery.

Trade Minister Damien O’Connor on Wednesday announced the Government would lift tariffs on all Russian goods to 35 per cent, and ban the export of industrial products including information and communications technology (ICT), engines and machinery.

The sanctions were the latest in an effort aimed at punishing Russia for its brutal invasion of Ukraine, now in its sixth week. O’Connor said placing such a tariff on Russian goods was a “big step” for New Zealand.

"Not since 1995 have we imposed tariffs on any imports into our country, 35 per cent will effectively ban imports from Russia ... This is one more step and our clear statement that we want to stop the Russian war machine, and we'll do everything we can to stop the conflict,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Trade Minister Damien O'Connor has annouced a tariff hike on Russian goods.

O’Connor said raising tariffs was "technically easier” than outright banning Russian imports, which the Government could do if necessary.

"We don't think there'll be anything coming in from Russia, and people who might be considering it will get the clear message.

“Traditionally we've had oil, we've had fertilizer, and we've of course had some things like vodka [imported]. So those things will not be coming in without the 35 per cent tariff.”

He said he did not have exact numbers on exports to Russia. Statistics New Zealand, provided to Stuff, showed that in 2021 New Zealand exported more than $14 million in machinery, and $768,000 of aircraft and spacecraft parts.

The majority of exports were agricultural produce.

The Government's latest economic sanctions come as the United States and European Union consider further sanctions efforts to respond to increasing evidence of war crimes being committed by Russian troops.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the US was looking to further target Russian officials, their family members, financial institution and state-owned enterprises.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced another round of sanctions against Russia. (file photo)

On Monday, the Government announced a further 36 Russian oligarchs and their family members would be sanctioned.

Among the 36 Russians sanctioned was Roman Abramovich, the former owner of the Chelsea football team who has been helping to negotiate a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

Others included were billionaire businessman Alexander Ponomarenko, steel and mining magnate Alexei Mordashov, and numerous members of the wealthy Rotenburg family, which included the wives and sons of oligarchs Boris and Arkady Rotenburg.

“They will not be able to travel to Aotearoa New Zealand, move assets here, or use our financial systems to hide from sanctions imposed by other countries,” Mahuta said.