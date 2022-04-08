'Indictment on our society': Minister for women condemns misogynistic abuse

Minister for Women Jan Tinetti says the abuse female politicians receive must be challenged.

Misogynistic abuse against women in public office was “an indictment on our society,” said Minister for Women Jan Tinetti​, who is steeling herself for an increase in sexist and derogatory comments as she enters the hotly contested Tauranga by-election.

Speaking in an interview about the abuse and trolling levelled against New Zealand female politicians, Tinetti said it was her responsibility as minister for women to challenge the behaviour and help create a safer environment for women.

Not challenging misogyny sent a message to young women and girls that it was to be expected, “simply their lot in life” as women.

“Don’t be put off and don’t be scared by that behaviour, because we will change it,” Tinetti said, encouraging other budding female leaders to keep standing for politics.

But she also hopes to use one of her other portfolios – internal affairs – to crack down on trolls.

There is a review under way of harmful content online, which includes misogynistic trolling online, but Tinetti stopped short of saying there would be harsher penalties or stricter rules for these behaviours. That involved a balance between allowing freedom of expression to debate political ideologies and challenging abuse, she said.

Tinetti said she regularly received derogatory put-downs about her voice, and was subject to verbal abuse.

In the hours since announcing her candidacy for the Tauranga seat vacated by Simon Bridges, Tinetti had already noticed negative comments to her and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on social media, including references to ‘Cindy and her comrade friend’, which bordered on the misogynistic.

“I’ve just put myself more in the public eye, so I am expecting that I will see more of that ramp up over the next few weeks, which is a bit sad really, and an indictment on our society.”

Tinetti, who is also minister of internal affairs and associate minister of education, will stand in the traditionally conservative seat, which hasn’t been held by Labour since 1935.

Anticipating the abuse did not deter her, saying she had the “fortitude” to deal with it.

Tinetti said she regularly receives comments online – nearly every time she is in the House – about her voice.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister Jan Tinetti said she regularly negative criticism about her voice all the time, often when she is in speaking in the House.

“I have had lots of people that have a say about the fact that I have a higher-pitch voice, or that it sounds quite shrill, which again is a misogynistic term in itself.”

She was also called a “whore” while door-knocking face-to-face for the 2020 election campaign. This hit the young female Labour member she was with particularly hard.

“It’s not nice to hear that, not nice to hear that at all. I know that speaking up now, there will be people who will say ‘you just need to toughen up’. But it’s not OK, it’s not OK to accept that sort of abuse.”

Tinetti, who was a primary school principal for 20 years in Southland and Tauranga, said she did not receive gendered abuse until she became an MP.

She was told by a male MP, on entering politics, she would have to ‘tone down’ her colourful clothes.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Minister for Women, Internal Affairs and Associate Minister of Education Jan Tinetti is looking at work being done in Finland schools, and thinks misogynistic culture can change through the education system.

Changing the culture could start in the education system, Tinetti said, pointing to work going on in Finland schools.

There, students are taught to analyse and question misinformation with critical thinking skills from a young age, as part of a nationwide strategy.

“They are starting to bring in critical thinking skills at kindergarten, so when young people hear language like this, already they are questioning.”

Supplied Minister for Women Jan Tinetti cops backlash on Twitter for her voice.

The topic of misinformation is in discussion for the five-year curriculum refresh under way in New Zealand schools, she said.

“I would love to see critical thinking skills, that would encompass misinformation, within our curriculum.”