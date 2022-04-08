Russia 'blacklists' Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Cabinet ministers, Parliamentarians, military and spy chiefs

Reports of war atrocities in Ukraine are "beyond reprehensible", Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

Russia has “blacklisted” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Cabinet ministers, parliamentarians from all political parties, the Governor-General, and military and spy chiefs.

The blacklisting of 130 New Zealand politicians and officials, which will ban those listed from entering Russia, was a retaliation against the Government’s “unprecedented sanctions”, was announced overnight by the Russian foreign ministry.

The Government has this week escalated its sanctions placed against Russian leaders, oligarchs, and trade, as credible evidence of Russian troops committing war crimes in Ukraine has mounted during the sixth week of war. Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta also joined a NATO meeting about the conflict on Thursday evening.

“This step was taken in response to the unfriendly actions of the New Zealand Cabinet of Ministers, which joined the campaign initiated by the US and its satellites to contain Russia,” the Russian foreign ministry said, in a statement on its website that has been translated.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will no longer be able to travel to Russia after being “blacklisted”.

READ MORE:

* PM Jacinda Ardern conveys New Zealand's support during call with Ukrainian counterpart

* Ukraine 'grateful' for New Zealand's support, though Government yet to lay sanctions

* Jacinda Ardern says 'all options' being considered to respond Russia's Ukraine invasion



“Wellington's readiness ... to follow a Russophobic course once again testifies to the lack of independence of [its] foreign policy and servility towards the leaders of the ‘collective West'.”

On the blacklist was Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro, Ardern, and each of the Parliament’s 120 MPs, including Speaker Trevor Mallard.

Also included were the country’s spy chiefs – Security Intelligence Service (SIS) Director-General Rebecca Kitteridge, and Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) Director-General Andrew Hampton.

The military leaders on the list included Defence Secretary Andrew Bridgman, Defence Force chief Air Marshal Kevin Short, vice chief Air Vice-Marshal Tony Davies, and the commanders of the Army, Air Force, Navy, and joint forces command: John Boswell, Andrew Clark, David Proctor, and Jim Gilmour.

Ardern's office has been asked for comment. The Defence Force and the director-generals of the SIS and GCSB declined to comment.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Mfat) spokesperson said Russia’s sanctioning of New Zealand MPs and senior officials was “not unexpected given our clear position on President Putin’s unjustified invasion of Ukraine”.

”Our swift imposition of travel bans on more than 500 Russians and Belarusian members of the political, military and business elite, including President Putin and the 12 members of his Security Council meant it was only a matter of time before Russia responded.

“We have raised our condemnation of Russia’s actions directly to the Russian Government, including through the Russian Ambassador in Wellington and through our own Ambassador in Moscow.”

A Mfat spokesperson confirmed New Zealand’s ambassador to Russia, Sarah Walsh, remained at the posting, along with embassy staff and their families.

Government under pressure to provide ‘lethal aid’

The Government on Monday imposed a second round of sanctions against Russian individuals, and on Wednesday imposed a tariff hike on Russia import goods and banned the export of certain products such as technology and machinery.

Virginia Mayo/AP US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, center, arrives for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels on April 6. New Zealand’s foreign minister, Nanaia Mahuta, attended virtually.

Last week, nine intelligence officers were deployed to the United Kingdom and Belgium to assist with a Nato effort to gather and send intelligence to Ukraine to aid its fight against the Russian military.

But the Government has been under pressure, including from the National and ACT parties, to provide lethal military equipment to Ukraine, as other countries have.

Defence Minister Peeni Henare this week acknowledged the prospect of sending the Defence Force’s stock of javelin anti-tank missile launchers were among options considered by Cabinet, but ministers had so far decided against sending lethal aid.

Former defence minister Ron Mark said New Zealand need to stop “mucking around”, as even a small number of anti-tank weapons could make a difference.

Ukrainian Defence Ministry/AP Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises in Donetsk region, Ukraine, prior to the war.

“This might well be a defining moment for this Government because now there is clear evidence that young woman have been raped in their hundreds, innocent civilians, children, have been murdered, bombed into oblivion ... and the question will be, why did New Zealand not participate? Why did New Zealand stay out?

“Deploying or funding lethal capability will be a very clear indication to Nato, to the EU, and to Ukraine in particular, that we are concerned and that we do stand by our principles.

"If you're delivering lethal capability, no matter how big, how small, it's the message and the fact that you're prepared to step forward and do that, that matters to people.”

Mahuta virtually attended a Nato meeting late on Thursday evening.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who attended the meeting, afterward said he only had three items on his agenda: “weapons, weapons, and weapons.”

Mahuta told RNZ on Friday providing lethal military equipment to Ukraine continued to be considered by Cabinet.

“Obviously there was a direct ask from Ukraine ... As for New Zealand's response, we've taken a broad range of response measures, and we will continue to consider the opportunity, where we can, to support the most recent request in terms of military support.”