Christopher Luxon: 'Attitude has changed tremendously at Tiwai'

National Party leader Christopher Luxon is encouraged by discussions he has had about the future of the aluminum smelter at Tiwai Point.

Opposition leader Christopher Luxon says there is an attitude shift at Rio Tinto, and he is confident there is a genuine desire to remain long-term at Tiwai Point.

Luxon said he and Invercargill MP Penny Simmonds met with New Zealand Aluminium Smelters management, which operates the smelter at Tiwai Point, in Wellington recently.

During a visit to Invercargill on Saturday, Luxon also made a trip to the Tiwai Point smelter to get a better understanding of its operation. He again met with new smelter chief executive Chris Blenkiron.

On top of that, the new National Party leader said he was friends with Rio Tinto chairman Dominic Barton. Rio Tinto is the parent company that owns New Zealand Aluminium Smelters.

Luxon was encouraged by the discussions he has had.

“I think the attitude has changed tremendously at Tiwai, and within Rio Tinto itself, and that’s a very good thing,” Luxon said.

“It’s very clear that they do want to stay, and more importantly with what you have seen with their land remediation plan they launched last week, there is a deep commitment that they need to strengthen the society that they are part of.”

“I have to say, coming from a corporate world, I’ve been very impressed with the change in attitude that has come from them.”

While Luxon has been keen to meet with smelter officials, and get a better understanding of its operations, he added the Tiwai Point smelter’s long-term future was largely down to the commercial partners involved.

He acknowledged the Government had been involved in helping keep the smelter operating, at short-term notice with great uncertainty, but ultimately he felt it should just be left up to those commercial partners.

Rio Tinto announced in 2020 that it would start planning for the wind-down of operations, for the eventual closure of the smelter at Tiwai Point in 2024.

The global company at that time stated that a strategic review “showed the [Tiwai Point] business is no longer viable given high energy costs and a challenging outlook for the aluminium industry”.

There were significant fears in Southland as to what the closure of the Tiwai Point smelter would mean for the province’s economy, given it employed hundreds of people directly, and hundreds more indirectly.

In February this year Rio Tinto revealed that in fact, they believed there was a long-term future beyond the signaled 2024 closure date.

Global aluminium prices had risen and Blenkiron said, as a producer of some of the highest purity, lowest carbon aluminium in the world, it was well-placed to supply economies focused on decarbonisation.

When Rio Tinto announced its initial closure plans in 2020 the Government and Southland leaders started to work together around a “just transition” plan to look at possible long-term economic shifts for the region.

At the same time, the Southern Green Hydrogen project has been in progress. It’s a joint venture between Meridian Energy and Contact Energy to develop the world’s first large-scale green hydrogen plant in Southland.

About 85 percent of the power consumed by the Tiwai Point smelter is renewably generated, with most of that supply coming from the Manapouri hydroelectric power station which is owned by Meridian Energy.

Four potential development partners have been shortlisted for the Southern Green Hydrogen project.

Luxon said ideally the smelter would remain operating long-term and other alternatives can be pursued as well.

“We should always be prepared for plan B and think about what alternatives there is, and keep exploring them as well.”

“The good news is that Rio Tinto is signalling very strongly that they actually value the site here in their global network of producers,” Luxon said.

“That’s the big mental shift that’s happened within the organisation, and long may it continue.”