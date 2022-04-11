New Zealand to send Air Force Hercules to Europe to assist Ukraine military aid effort

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says NZ is sending Hercules aircraft to help Ukraine, $7.5m for weapons.

The Government will send a C130 Hercules aircraft to Europe to help move donated military provisions to Ukraine and will provide millions of dollars for weapons to arm Ukrainian soldiers.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, at a press conference on Monday, announced a contingent of 50 New Zealand Defence Force staff would be sent on the Hercules to Europe to assist with supplying Ukraine as it fights Russian troops for a seventh week. The New Zealand soldiers will not enter Ukraine.

“New Zealand will contribute an extra $13 million towards military, legal and human rights support including $7.5 million to contribute to weapons and ammunition procurement, via the United Kingdom,” Ardern said.

Of the new funds, $4.1m will be provided so that Ukraine’s military can have access to commercial satellites, which will “help them understand and respond to Russia’s actions on the battlefield”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced further support for Ukraine during a press conference with Defence Minister Peeni Henare.

A further $1m will be provided to the United Nations high commissioner for human rights and $500,000 to the International Criminal Court to support an investigation into Russian war crimes.

The Hercules will leave for Europe on Wednesday and arrive on Monday next week. The 50 Defence Force staff will work within Europe for three months. Of these staff, 20 will be engineers to maintain the Hercules.

“This is a significant contribution for us to make from the other side of the world, recognising that our people can make a difference. Fifty people are travelling with our C130 to make a tangible impact on this conflict.

“At no point will they enter Ukraine, nor have they been asked to,” Ardern said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Chief of Defence Kevin Short, and Defence Minister Peeni Henare prepare to announce New Zealand’s latest deployment to Europe.

A further eight logistics staff will be separately deployed to support efforts across Europe. The Government sent nine intelligence analysts to the United Kingdom and Belgium to help gather war intelligence two weeks ago.

The Government has been under pressure from the Opposition to send military hardware to Ukraine, including New Zealand’s supply of javelin anti-tank missile systems.

Ardern said New Zealand’s hardware would offer “about five minutes contribution to the war” compared with the months-long deployment decided on.

Russia has waged a brutal war against Ukraine for nearly two months and, after failing to take the capital Kyiv, has in recent weeks switched to a military campaign in the country’s east.

Defence Force chief Kevin Short said Ukraine had “defended their country very well”.

"They have been able to do that with the supply of both ammunition and systems, and also intelligence to allow them to actually operate effectively.

"They have the morale, they have the will, and they are fighting for their country. We are seeing Russia having to change its tactics and reconstitute to actually stay within the fight.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Defence Minister Peeni Henare at the announcement on Monday.

New Zealand had been advised that the quickest route of getting support to Ukraine was through the UK and Nato co-ordination centres,” Short said.

“It will get there quicker, it will be used and compatible with the Ukraine forces.”

He said this was the largest deployment to Europe since the Bosnian conflict of the 1990s.

MPs consider summoning Russian ambassador

MPs on the foreign affairs, defence and trade committee have in the past month been seeking to have the Russian ambassador to New Zealand, Georgii Viktorovich Zuev, appear before them.

Stuff understands the committee’s MPs are now exploring whether Zuev can be summoned, or required, to brief them, after he first rejected and then ignored two requests to appear. Such a move has only occurred once in Parliament’s recent history.

Parliament staff and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) are considering whether the ambassador may be protected from being compelled to front a committee by the Vienna Convention, which provides diplomats legal immunity in the countries they serve in.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Russian ambassador Georgii Viktorovich Zuev arriving at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Wellington, after being "called in", on February 23, a day before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

The tension between Zuev and the committee has bolstered calls within Parliament to expel the ambassador. The Government has been unwilling to do this as it would possibly prompt Moscow to expel the New Zealand ambassador, closing a diplomatic channel with Russia and leaving New Zealanders in the country without consular support.

Ardern, speaking on the committee’s attempts, said: "This is not the thing that is going to make the most tangible difference to those who are subject to this war and that is the focus that we have as a Government."

Green Party foreign affairs spokeswoman Golriz Ghahraman said the committee’s work had been obstructed by Zuev’s unwillingness to front, as the Ukrainian and European ambassadors have done.

She said the ambassador could address the committee on matters such as aid corridors in Ukraine, given New Zealand had committed humanitarian aid.

“We don't normally call for expulsion, even when there is evidence of grave human rights abuses because we believe that it is still in the interests of the victims to continue to attempt that dialogue.

“Having said that, if a diplomat in this position is obstructive of dialogue, then it is different, it calls into question whether he should be expelled ... If he continues to refuse to essentially engage in dialogue, then I think he should be expelled.”

Speaker Trevor Mallard said he would attend the committee to speak about the matter.

"I am myself waiting for advice that the clerk's office is preparing for me, but they are also doing this in conjunction with MFAT, so that we have a really good understanding of the law and the treaty in that area.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Green Party foreign affairs spokeswoman Golriz Ghahraman said the Russian ambassador should be expelled if he does not front a Parliament select committee hearing.

Mallard said the only previous instance he knew of a committee attempting to summons someone involved three gang members. Only one was served the summons but he did not show.

National Party foreign affairs spokesman Gerry Brownlee declined to speak about the committee’s considerations, which have occurred behind closed doors.

He said it remained the party’s position that Zuev should be expelled.

ACT Party foreign affairs spokeswoman Brooke van Velden said there were more “practical actions” the Government could take, such as sending Ukraine javelin anti-tank missile systems.

“It is important to keep our options for diplomacy open, rather than acting alone and expelling the Russian ambassador.”

The Russian embassy has been contacted for comment.