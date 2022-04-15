Government blocks National Party bid to grill IPCA over occupation investigation

Protesters look on in disbelief as police undertake a major operation at the Parliament occupation site (file photo).

The National Party is concerned the government is trying to cover up any part ministers might have played in the response to the occupation of Parliament in February and March.

A request to bring the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) before the justice select committee to discuss the terms of reference for its investigation into the Parliament occupation was denied by the Government.

And there is no sign of the Government launching its own independent review of the response, weeks after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern incorrectly suggested the IPCA could look into the actions of Speaker Trevor Mallard.

It comes as a February 12 email to residents at the Kate Sheppard Apartments, opposite Parliament, suggested deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson was aware of tactics to play loud music and health messages all night from Parliament's speakers, in an attempt to deter protesters.

In seeking to grill the IPCA over its terms of reference, National wanted to determine once and for all whether the actions of the Speaker, and ministers, would be within the investigation’s scope.

The letter sent to residents said “tonight there will be loudspeakers going thru the night telling people they are trespassing and to move on and also loud health messages”.

“Our local MP, Grant Robertson, has phoned and apologised for the disruptions that there will be and has offered any help needed.”

The email was sent at 4.21pm on February 12, roughly two hours before the loudspeakers were turned on.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The aftermath of dismantled and burnt tents in parliament grounds.

National Party justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith said the email suggests senior ministers were aware of the Speaker’s tactics before they happened.

“That's a clear conclusion that you draw from the email,” Goldsmith said. “They were fairly aggressive tactics implemented by the Speaker, and it seems obvious that there were conversations had between the speaker and senior government ministers before that.

“These are the questions we’d like to ask. All we get at the moment is a wall of silence.”

Goldsmith said the purpose of asking to speak to the IPCA at a justice select committee was to better understand the scope of its investigation.

Ginny Andersen, chair of the justice select committee, defended the Government’s move to block a hearing.

“It’s inappropriate for the IPCA to be investigated while they are undertaking an investigation,” Andersen said.

“If [National] have a problem with it, they should just go to the IPCA and say they don't like the terms of reference. I don't understand why the justice committee is the vehicle to do that.”

Goldsmith said the committee wouldn’t be “investigating” the IPCA, but getting clarity over its review. He also said the justice select committee is the appropriate committee to make that request.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Paul Goldsmith says there is no clarity over whether ministers or the speaker will be subject to a review of the Parliament protest.

He believes there has been a concerted effort from the Government to block moves to investigate its own part in the occupation and protest.

“All we’re doing is getting them to be available to answer our questions on what is and isn’t included in the terms of reference, because, and only because, the Prime Minister’s statements have raised doubt about that.”

Ardern had said Mallard and the Parliament ground’s management team’s actions would be within the IPCA’s scope, but the terms of reference are sharply focused on police actions.

”What we want to get to the bottom of is, what involvement did government ministers have in the whole management of [the protest],” Goldsmith said.

“They’ve consistently said it was a police matter. We're not getting involved. And then when the Speaker did something, oh, that's a matter for the Speaker. We weren’t involved.

“We don't think that’s the case. And now they’ve effectively shut down anybody from finding out.”

Grant Robertson’s office has been approached for comment.