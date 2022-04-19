Jacinda Ardern announces expansion of working holiday scheme with Singapore

Jacinda Ardern is travelling to Singapore and Japan with a clear message that New Zealand is now open for business.

The prime minister has announced that New Zealand’s current woking holiday scheme with Singapore will be expanded.

Jacinda Ardern is currently in Singapore on her first overseas trip since the start of pandemic.

The move will modestly increase the number of holiday scheme visas from 200 to 300, bump up the age of eligibility to 18-30 years and extend the visa duration from six to 12 months.

Applicants will have had to been studying at a tertiary institute within the past two years, a loosening of the older rules which required current university study.

Henry Cooke/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at a business breakfast in Singapore.

These new changes will apply from May 5.

The working holiday scheme is reciprocal, meaning Kiwis will be able to travel to Singapore under similar conditions.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Three people test positive on PM Jacinda Ardern's trip to Singapore, Japan

* Government needs to do more to attract desperately needed workers - National

* The worst decision by a New Zealand politician, ever



Ardern said the upgrade was of the scheme was part of a wider upgrade of the New Zealand-Singapore relationship, first started in 2019 when Ardern last visited the country and met with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

“When I last visited Singapore, part of the refresh of our strategic partnership was to look at the working holiday scheme that we share. We've had the chance to do that over the last two years and just in time for the reopening of New Zealand's borders,” Ardern said.

She said roughly 90 per cent of working holiday visa applications were being processed within two weeks.

It is part of the Government's plan to reconnect New Zealand to the world as the border progressively reopens.

“Working holidaymakers are also tourists during their stay and tend to visit multiple regions, which will be beneficial for the tourism sector, hospitality, retail and local economies throughout New Zealand,” Ardern said.