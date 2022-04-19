Government adds three more projects to RMA fast-track

Environment Minister David Parker explains how the Resource Management Act will be reworked into three different parts. (Video first published February 2021)

The Government has announced that three more projects have become eligible to be fast-tracked through the Resource Management Act.

The projects are NZ Windfarm’s Te Rere Hau windfarm repowering project, near Palmerston North; Waimarie Street project residential development in St Heliers, Auckland and Flint’s Park West, Ladies Mile-Te Pūtahi project in the Lake Hayes area, Queenstown.

The Auckland housing project is expected to deliver 58 dwellings, while the Lake Hayes development is expected to result in 315 new houses, or 180 new dwellings along with the church/chapel and a state integrated school.

As part of a suite of policies in 2020 to help the country recover from the economic hit taken over Covid-19, some eligible projects are able to be fast-tracked through the RMA process.

READ MORE:

* Proposal for up to 670 'urgently needed' homes near Napier gets referred for fast-track process

* Fast-track complete: Picton ferry terminal upgrade gets environmental sign-off

* Foxton flood protection work may be fast-tracked under coronavirus stimulus law



ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister for the Environment David Parker.

The Covid-19 Recovery (Fast-track consenting) Act 2020 provides a short-term process to speed up consents for projects that can “boost employment and economic recovery”. The Act has a sunset clause which will kick in, in the middle of next year.

The Te Rere Hau windfarm is the 50th project approved for fast-tacking under the legislation. Seventeen of the 50 fast-tracked projects have obtained consent from an expert panel set up to assess the applications.

“To date, the 50 projects referred for approval cover 13 of New Zealand’s 16 regions,” Minister for the Environment David Parker said.

“This includes projects from Northland to Wellington and from Taranaki to Bay of Plenty, as well as in Nelson, Canterbury, Otago and Southland.

“Together they have the potential to create more than 18,000 jobs and build 8772 houses,” Parker said.

Parker is currently in the middle of overhauling the Resource Management Act, and said that no decisions have yet been made on whether the fast track rule will be carried into any new legislation.

The Government, however, has pointed to the significant increase in consenting speed under the fast-track system.

“Approval for projects under the fast-track consenting process provides a significant reduction in the time taken to apply for resource consents as well as provide the job and economic benefits that the act was designed to provide,” Parker said.

“Applicants using the fast-track process have saved, on average, 15 months per project.”